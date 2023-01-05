Two ambulances 'heavily damaged' after electrical fault caused fire

Two ambulances in Central Otago were heavily damaged after a fire caused by an electrical fault. (file photo)

A fire that damaged two ambulances at a Central Otago ambulance station was caused by an electrical fault.

The ambulances were heavily damaged by the fire at the Cromwell station about 4.30pm on December 30.

St John Central Otago operations manager David Baillie said an investigation by Fire and Emergency NZ determined an “uncommon electrical fault” caused the blaze.

St John regularly conducted maintenance and service checks on all its vehicles to ensure they were safe for staff and to serve communities, Baillie said.

The main Cromwell ambulance was still fully operational while other resources and vehicles were also available in the short term, he said.

Fire and Emergency NZ initially indicated the fire was suspicious.