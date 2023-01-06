Meter-reader critically injured, vehicle stolen in Waikato street

This red Daihatsu Terios was taken from the meter-reader and later found ablaze. Police are looking for sightings.

A Waikato meter-reader is in a critical condition after being attacked while working on a Waikato street.

Emergency services were called to Kihikihi, south of Te Awamutu, at 4.35pm on Thursday after the man was found with a serious head injury on Oliver St, in Kihikihi.

Police have confirmed he was carrying out meter readings on the street prior to being injured.

He was transported to Waikato Hospital and is in a critical condition.

Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Saunders said the man’s vehicle, a red Daihatsu Terios, was stolen from Oliver Street.

It was later found on fire on Kawhia Road, near the turnoff to State Highway 39 south of Pirongia.

Police believe the person or people who stole the man's vehicle were also responsible for the man's injuries.

NZ POLICE/SUPPLIED Police are also looking for information on this a silver Nissan Primera, registration DHA220 after an attack on a meter-reader in Waikato.

They would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the vehicle between 4.30pm and 6pm on Thursday.

There are also interested in a second vehicle, a silver Nissan Primera, registration DHA220, and police would like to hear from anyone who saw this vehicle at any time on Thursday.

Police are working to establish what happened and a scene examination is ongoing in Oliver Street on Friday.

The investigation team would like to hear from anyone who was in the Oliver Street area around the time the man was located injured, who may have seen something which could assist with enquiries.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage which may be relevant,” a statement said.

If you can help, contact Police via the 105 phone service or online at police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report, referencing file number 230105/8487.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.