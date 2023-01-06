Passing motorists helped critically injured Waikato meter-reader after vehicle theft

Police were door-knocking in Oliver St, Kihikihi, after a Waikato meter-reader was attacked and left in critical condition.

A meter-reader who was attacked and had his car stolen was helped by passing motorists as he lay bloodied in a Kihikihi street, a resident says.

Emergency services were called to the township south of Te Awamutu at 4.35pm on Thursday and the injured man remained in critical condition in Waikato Hospital on Friday.

Police said he had been carrying out meter readings on Oliver Street and that his stolen car was later found ablaze.

A Kihikihi resident, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said he “did not hear a thing” but spotted the man on the way to a neighbour’s house.

He looked “pretty bad, blood all over him”, the resident said.

“Two utes stopped to help him, and one of the guys called the emergency services and held the man down till the ambulance arrived.

The injured man was conscious but had enough blood on him that “I would not recognise him if I saw him again”, the resident said.

NZ POLICE/SUPPLIED This red Daihatsu Terios was taken from the meter-reader and later found on fire. Police want reports of sightings.

The resident said it was good community and quiet area.

“I have never seen anything like this before [in the area].”

Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Saunders said a red Daihatsu Terios was stolen from the injured man in Oliver Street.

It was later found on fire on Kawhia Road, near the turnoff to State Highway 39 south of Pirongia.

Avina Vidyadharan/Stuff An Oliver St resident said he “did not hear a thing” when the man was injured and only noticed him on the way to a neighbour’s house.

Police believe the person or people who stole the man's vehicle were also responsible for the man's injuries.

They want to hear from anyone who saw the Terios between 4.30pm and 6pm on Thursday, or a silver Nissan Primera, registration DHA220, at any time on Thursday.

Police were door-knocking in the Oliver St area on Friday afternoon and a statement said a scene examination was under way on Friday as they worked to establish what happened.

NZ POLICE/SUPPLIED Police are also looking for information on this a silver Nissan Primera, registration DHA220 after an attack on a meter-reader in Waikato.

The investigation team would like to hear from anyone who was in the Oliver Street area around the time the man was located injured, or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage.

If you can help, contact Police via the 105 phone service or online at police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report, referencing file number 230105/8487.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.