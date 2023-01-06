Teenager struck and killed while walking to Rhythm and Vines named

Waylon Uatuku, 18, has been named alongside Jardon Te Hau as the two men who were killed New Year's Eve on Back Ormond Rd.

The teenager who died when struck by a car on the way to a popular music festival has been named.

Waylon Uatuku,18, ​ was with Jardon Te Hau ​when the two men were hit by a vehicle on New Year’s Eve in Gisborne.

Both the men were from Gisborne and were walking to the Rhythm and Vines musical festival via Back Ormond Rd when the incident took place at 9.15pm.

Police said the driver of the other vehicle stopped immediately and was “understandably extremely distressed”.

Te Hau died at the scene and Uatuku died later in hospital. The men are believed to have been brothers-in-law.

Te Hau family Jardon Te Hau, 31, died after being hit by a vehicle while on his way to Rhythm and Vines in Gisborne on New Year's Eve.

Gisborne mayor Rehette Stoltz said the crash was absolutely sad and was sending her thoughts to the whānau involved.

Police extended their condolences to their whānau and friends. Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

A Givealittle page has been set up to help the family and with costs associated with Te Hau’s funeral.

Te Hau was described as a colourful character with the biggest heart, and the “best” father to his four children. He had turned 31 a week before the crash.

Information can be shared with police by calling 105 and quoting file number 230101/1336.