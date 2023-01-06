Tributes paid to a bus driver with a big personality

Tranzit bus driver Lew Hirini has been farewelled at a funeral service in Palmerston North.

A driver whose sudden death was important enough to stop the buses in Palmerston North has been remembered for his dedication to his job and passengers and his love of golf.

Lew Hirini was a Foxton lad, born into a family of 13, who went to school there, and in his early life worked on a pig farm.

But apart from that job, a brief stint in a souvenir shop in Auckland and a spell as a car salesman, bus driving was his career.

Funeral celebrant Todd O’Donnell said Hirini had worked for Madge and Newmans coach companies, driving tours around New Zealand, making friends with passengers from overseas, some of whom he later travelled to visit.

He worked for Tranzit from 2007 up until the day he died, January 3, aged 78, as he was getting ready to go to work.

Somany fellow drivers, including those he had taught to drive, wanted to be at his funeral at the Lynchway chapel on Friday that city and university bus services were suspended to allow them to attend.

Tranzit Manawatū manager Tony Chettleburgh said Hirini was hugely respected, and a chat with him always made his day better.

Chettleburgh said the small-of-stature driver was so full of energy. His death had come as a huge shock.

A bus-load of drivers arrived at the chapel in bus 3180, the bus Hirini usually drove and was a stickler for cleaning after every outing.

Janine Rankin/Stuff The bus Tranzit driver Lew Hirini usually drove in Palmerston North arrives at his funeral service full of fellow drivers.

Son Kelvin Hirini, one of three of his surviving four children, said his father had taught him that work came first, you should always give it your best and enjoy having a job.

He said he had watched his father interact with bus passengers and the way he treated them all with the warmest respect, and how much people valued his good humour.

When he was off duty, Hirini spent two days a week at the Manawatū Golf Club, where fellow player Neil McKechnie said his consistent cheerfulness and big smile endeared him to many.

Nearly 300 people attended the service, which was punctuated with music from Six60, Boney M, and Just The Way You Are from Bruno Mars as the recessional music.