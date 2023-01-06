Masked offenders ramraid family-run dairy in New Plymouth

Masked offenders ramraid a dairy shop in New Plymouth in the early morning of Wednesday, stealing $1000 worth of products and leaving damages of up to $10,000.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Fan Liu ran down the stairs from his home in New Plymouth Central when he heard loud noises in the shop downstairs.

What he found was an unexpected mess. The dairy had been ramraided by four masked offenders in a stolen car.

The offenders smashed through the front door of the dairy at the corner of Bulteel St and Frankley Rd and stole more than $1000 worth of cash, tobacco, vape products as well as some computers.

“There is relevant damage up to $10,000 because the front door is $5000 already and the fridges are quite expensive too,” Liu said.

READ MORE:

* Arrests made in connection with Taranaki ram raid, robbery

* Bottle store ram-raid follows string of burglaries which netted around $30k in smokes

* Petrol station ram-raiders come away with $100 and potato chips



After checking the camera footage, Liu noticed it took the offenders less than 50 seconds to get in, grab whatever they could, do extensive damage and leave.

“They are local kids and I think they have been here before.”

He said if the police couldn’t get them soon enough, they might do it again somewhere else in Taranaki.

His family has owned the dairy since 2003 and nothing as such had ever happened before.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Fan Liu’s family has owned Bruce’s Dairy since the early 2003.

“We are just one block away from the police station. Before, I felt New Plymouth was a safe space, but now I feel like it’s really dangerous.”

His daughter has been visiting him from Auckland for the school holiday and a 6-year-old was so scared she couldn’t sleep on her own any more.

A police spokesperson said the offenders used a stolen vehicle to enter the shop and then a second stolen vehicle to leave the area.

Both vehicles have been recovered and examined.

Detective Jeremy Spice, of the Taranaki Tactical Crime Unit, said a search warrant was carried out at a New Plymouth house on Friday morning and a 22-year-old man had been arrested in relation to the incident.

Shortly after, in a press release, Police say a 16-year-old male had also been arrested.

They were both scheduled to appear in court in New Plymouth on Friday.