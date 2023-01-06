170 calls in one day for Bluff's good-as-golden girl

Meri Leask, the celebrated voice of Bluff Fisherman’s Radio, logged 170 calls on January 3, the most she can recall in a single day.

Which says a lot, since from her kitchentop radios she’s been looking out for the wellbeing of commercial and recreational mariners since 1977.

The record-breaking day was one she’ll look back on fondly – it may have been hectic for her, and came atop 152 calls the day before, but the important bottom line was all those holidaymakers headed out, had a good time, and came back safely.

“The weather was absolutely brilliant. It’s really good when it’s like that,’’ she said.

“They take their kids out, grandparents, and everybody ends up having a good day. And they come home.’’

READ MORE:

* In defence of Invercargill, the so-called shittest town in New Zealand

* Cruiseship makes unscheduled visit to drop off sick passenger in Bluff

* New Bluff Hill Motupōhue Active Recreational Park set to be finished by 2024



Things were ticking over nicely while she was talking to Stuff on December 6. With 53 vessels logged in, she knew where they were headed, when they planned to return, how many people were on board – and was ready to follow up quickly if plans changed and people had forgotten to notify her.

She fielded just four interruptive calls during a 45-minute chat and three more while being photographed outside – she’s active in her community and keeps her hand-held radio constantly with her wherever she goes.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Meri Leask: keeping tabs on ocean goers venturing into southern waters.

And, as it’s been throughout her four and a-half decades of service, just about every one of those voices on the other end of the radio would have heard her famously familiar but unselfconscious assurance: “Good as gold.’’

The huge majority of the calls are cheerful and occasionally cheeky – but when thing get intense, Meri Leask has long been a central figure for swift and efficient connection with Search and Rescue headquarters and a comprehensive local network of emergency support, official and unofficial.

A case, she says, of “getting people going in the right direction’’. And swiftly.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Meri Leask: “If people need help, they need help. You just do it.’’

It’s a commitment she carries lightly and she explains it in simple terms: a job someone needs to do and she has the background knowledge to step up.

“If people need help, they need help. You just do it.’’

And for all the kudos that have come her way, from the New Zealand Order of Merit to the big main street mural of her at her radio, she’s most proud of the network she’s part of; a community ready to look after one another.