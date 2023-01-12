Wellington woman recognises herself in 50-year-old mystery portrait

Maria Wilms (Phelan) in 1969, shortly before she went overseas.

Maria Wilms had a ladder in her tights, unwashed hair and cheap pearls on when she had her portrait taken in 1969.

Her stunning portrait is one of a collection of 250,000 shot in Wellington by photographers Spencer Digby and Ronald Woolf which Te Papa is now digitising.

But many were nameless, leaving the museum appealing for people to check the photos to see if they recognise themselves or anyone else.

Maria Wilms, who is now known as Maria Phelan, was somewhat bemused, to find her photograph was now part of the collection.

When Te Papa asked for help last year, Phelan recognised herself and got in touch.

“I was aged 20 when this portrait was taken. My now husband had arranged the sitting as I was leaving on my OE the next month.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Maria Phelan whose picture was taken by Digby/Woolfe in 1969.

“I only remembered the appointment at the last minute. In a hurry, at my Kelburn flat, I chose the plain dark brown dress I had made myself and added the cheap costume pearls.

“The lighting is really flattering because I had on very little makeup and I remember throwing some powder through my hair which I considered needed a wash.

“The sitting was over in less than 15 minutes and I was glad it was not a full length portrait as I had a ladder in my tights.

“I returned to New Zealand aged 26 and have lived in Wellington ever since.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Maria Phelan has her portrait hanging at home.

That was in 1969. Her future husband was Michael Phelan, who she went on to marry in Bangkok.

Although her memory of getting the picture taken is clear, she was hazy on what she did afterwards.

She believes she went to Suzy's Coffee Lounge, run by Dutch migrant, Suzy van der Kwast​ which in those days was a landmark on the cafe scene.

After returning to New Zealand, Phelan worked for the Netherlands Embassy and Volunteer Service Abroad before having two children. Reluctant to have her picture taken by Stuff, she said she had forgotten about sitting for the portrait and could not understand what the fuss was about.

Spencer Digby/Ronald D Woolf Collection Frank Boffa recognised his aunt when she appeared in a story about the collection in 2022. “The photo in Monday’s Dom/Post is Kaye Boffa (not Baffa ), my aunt, who at the time the photo was taken lived at 11 Lipman Street, Courtenay Place. I suspect the photo would have been taken in the 1930s. Her father Frank Boffa had the Barber Shop in Courtenay Place.”

Born in England, Spencer Digby emigrated to Aotearoa in 1923 to accept a job from an Auckland photographic firm. By 1932 he moved to Wellington to start his own business, primarily taking high-quality portraits of Wellington’s high society.

Ronald Woolf and his wife Inge, who were already working out of Kilbirnie, purchased the studio off Digby about 1960 and continued to operate it under Digby’s name, but with Woolf now taking photographs. Under his and Inge’s lead, subjects broadened to father-daughter evenings at Erskine College, Greek balls, a Highland pipe band championship and the Accountants’ Society graduation celebrations.

The Digby/Woolfe collection is online at Te Papa.