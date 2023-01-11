The story of Arthur Addison, the freed slave behind the 'Darkies' place names on the West Coast

Stuff's NowNext survey asked its audience the tough questions about racism and the value they place on Māori culture. (First published April 2022)

One day in 1865, a gold prospector named Arthur Addison went walking inland from a beach just north of Greymouth on the West Coast. As the story goes, he was reaching down into a creek to fill up his billy when he spied gold in the bed below.

Addison staked a claim in the area and as news of his discovery spread it triggered a rush to the terrace above the beach. Hundreds of prospectors sank shafts into the ground to harvest the gold-rich black sands that ran just below the surface.

“The ground about here is undoubtedly the richest that has ever been discovered in Westland,” wrote one correspondent to the Grey River Argus. “The average yield [in one claim] is about £1000 per week, or £250 per man per week!”

A veritable town popped up overnight and the area was duly named for its founder. Arthur Addison was a freed African-American slave, so the site was christened Darkies Terrace.

Darkies Creek, another Darkies Terrace, Darkies Terrace Track and Darkies Terrace Rd followed. The names endure today.

For 150 years, they had little attention. When Stuff reported on them last year, the New Zealand Geographic Board said it had received just one submission expressing an interest in changing the place names, and no formal proposals.

Jamie Cleine, mayor of the Buller district, home to three of the place names, said the council had had no complaints about them.

“Many people would agree it is definitely a racist slur,” Massey University linguistics senior lecturer Julia De Bres said in that same Stuff story.

“We don’t know how Addison felt about it, he’s long gone, but there are other people alive today that would be hurt by that name.”

Google Maps Darkies Terrace Rd, near Charleston, is one of five places named for Arthur Addison using the racial epithet.

Even in the 1860s an epithet like “darkie” was pejorative. It may have held some residual affection – nicknames often owed to the egalitarian spirit that prevailed in the goldfields – but the racism is overt.

One version of Addison’s discovery told how he confided the find in a friend, Harry Dufty​, and asked Dufty to stake out the claim.

Dufty allegedly then shortchanged Addison with an old miners’ trick, later described in a poem published in the Greymouth Evening Star in 1918:

But Harry Dufty cut his tape

And pegged off the old n…..,

Who did not know the dirty trick,

And lost his honest labor.

Another telling, recounted in The West Coast Gold Rushes, by Philip May, cast Addison’s discovery as the result of a prank, albeit one that backfired badly.

“[Addison], so the story goes, was told by a European party for a lark to try an unlikely-looking sandbank …Addison’s party of three cleared £160 for their first week’s work.”

Stuff A clipping from The Press, May 29, 1867, reporting on progress at the 'Darkies Terrace' goldfield near Greymouth.

It’s not known exactly when Addison arrived in New Zealand, or how he won his freedom.

Numerous records of the United States Freedman’s Bureau – which helped slaves in the US transition to citizenship after emancipation – list an Arthur M. Addison as having been a porter on a plantation in Savannah, Georgia. But the dates suggest this Addison was still in the US in 1865.

An account in the West Coast Old-Timer in 1937 doesn’t name Addison but attributes the Darkies Terrace discovery to “the cook on the steamer Nelson”.

Author Mark Pickering said it was common for black men to fill that role in crews at the time.

“When the ship arrived at a port in NZ and these men heard of a gold rush they would often jump ship and try their luck …Their skill as a cook would come in handy on the gold fields or in high country stations. Addison probably was one such man.”

In his book The Colours, Pickering noted several such black cooks were employed on the West Coast before 1865.

Many black former slaves came to live in New Zealand this way.

Supplied A topographic map shows Darkies Terrace Road, Darkies Terrace and Darkies Creek. Addisons Flat is to the north.

Historian Scott Hamilton said whaling ships were a main source. Some such men were freely employed, but had experienced slavery before they went to sea.

“They would come ashore to escape conflicts on board, and often found wives in Māori or Moriori communities,” Hamilton said.

Several Americans lived with Kai Tahu women on the island of Whenau Hou in Foveaux Strait, including some African-Americans, he said.

Historian Michael King writes of similar ethnic diversity, including Americans, on the Chatham Islands in his book Moriori: A People Rediscovered.

Addison achieved further fame in 1867, when he again found gold, this time further up the coast, near Charleston.

By now his reputation preceded him, and when he was granted a prospector’s claim on April 27, hundreds of men followed him.

“News that ‘the Darkie’ had arrived in the township spread like wildfire,” wrote fellow miner George Hassing in a later memoir.

By the time the horde had been ferried across the Buller River to the site of Addison’s claim it was past midnight.

April 28 was a Sunday, when it was illegal to peg out claims, so the crowd had to wait. And seethe.

“The swearing, tearing and skull-cracking on that glorious Monday morning was really something to be remembered,” Hassing wrote.

The site is still known as Addisons Flat – the only place named for Addison to bear his actual name.

Meanwhile, Darkies Creek, another Darkies Terrace and Darkies Terrace Rd are all nearby. A relic of, if not a forgotten age, then its forgettable mores.