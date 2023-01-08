Campers tough it out as summer's wild weather continues

A summer storm has brought flooding, road closures and slips throughout the Coromandel Peninsula on January 5.

‘Keep calm and camp on’ seems to be the motto for holidaymakers determined wet weather won’t ruin their holiday plans.

Under a grey sky and warnings of severe thunderstorms, most patrons of Taranaki's Oakura Beach Holiday Park were staying put on Saturday afternoon, a staff member said.

The already-soggy conditions had seen a few people pack up early but with a break in the rain, a volleyball game in full swing and a few kayaks in the choppy water, plenty more were still having fun.

"The kids are happy so the parents are happy; it's kind of the Kiwi way."

LIZ GOLDSWORTHY/Supplied A slip on SH25 on the Coromandel Peninsula near Te Rerenga.

While they were toughing it out, the wet weather that’s already cancelled concerts and caused havoc on the roads is set to stick around for a few days yet.

A warning of severe thunderstorms above the central North Island was issued on Saturday afternoon, following an easing of conditions in the Coromandel Peninsula.

The heavy downpours had already caused widespread road closures and surface flooding in the holiday hotspot. Slips across the Coromandel Peninsula – last night parts of State Highway 25 were closed – had cut or made access to towns difficult.

Thames Coromandel deputy mayor Terry Walker said on Saturday afternoon there was still a bit of rain about and sea fog was making things look a bit like a white Christmas.

While many campers had left the Peninsula in recent days, people were out and about and the popular destination of Whangamatā was ticking along nicely.

Despite that, Walker was hoping the region’s summer would improve as holidaymakers that had left early, and others that might stay away, would impact local businesses.

“A lot of the town’s revenue is generated over the summer period so hopefully things get turned around. The tourists can't go boating or golfing at the moment so hopefully they're in town spending money at the shops.”

MetService/Supplied The West Coast was the place to be on Saturday for those seeking summery sun.

Although Coromandel’s deluge had eased to become more “showery”, MetService meteorologist Peter Little said another low moving in from the sub-tropics could bring yet more rain to already saturated areas by the beginning of the week.

Taranaki, southern Waikato, the Hawke’s Bay ranges and Wairarapa were all under a heavy rain watch , expected to be lifted by 6am on Sunday.

Strong winds are also likely throughout the Nelson and Marlborough regions. In exposed places, gales were forecast until Sunday morning.

Little said the unsettled weather was caused by a set of recurring “blocking highs” near the Chatham Islands. High pressure systems sitting to the southeast of mainland NZ provide little room for low pressures systems from the north to depart the country.

The good news is that better weather might arrive for Aotearoa about Wednesday, he said: “But it’s a bit early to say for sure.”