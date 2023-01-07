Two firefighters injured in suspicious house fire in Levin

A house caught on fire on Liverpool St, Levin at 2:20pm Saturday.

Two firefighters have been injured while battling a large suspicious house fire in Levin.

Fire and Emergency (FENZ) shift manager Karen McDonald confirmed two firefighters had been injured.

A St John spokesperson said they took one person in a moderate condition to Palmerston North hospital, and one patient in a minor condition was treated at the scene.

The fire is out, and being treated as suspicious, McDonald said. Specialist fire investigators are at the house.

A police spokesperson said they were advised of a house fire on Liverpool St in Levin about 4.30pm, two hours after it’s believed to have started.

READ MORE:

* Electrical blaze destroys home, charred ashes remain

* Shannon mum helped out of black mould house trap

* Mortgage-free and boating after work: Seeing the upside in Shannon



The house used to be the family home of Lizzie McIvor, who lived there with her parents and siblings.

Seeing a picture of the house on fire on Facebook was upsetting.

“I have so many beautiful memories in that house, I cried. The whole neighbourhood used to hang around. It’s just gut-wrenching,” she said.

The home, which is no longer owned by her family and was believed to be unoccupied, caught fire on Liverpool St at 2.20pm on Saturday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded with two trucks from the Levin fire station, and extra vehicles from Waitārere Beach, Shannon and Palmerston North.

The house was heavily damaged.

Supplied In the 80s, the Levin house on Liverpool St used to host gatherings of up to 20-30 people at once.

McIvor’s parents bought the house in 1961 when they moved from Hawke’s Bay and lived there for over 30 years.

The house was then sold to the Samoan Church, until two years ago, when a developer bought it.

“It used to look stunning in those days, now it’s all burnt – definitely not like how I remember it,” McIvor said.