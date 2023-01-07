Five injured, one critical, after two-vehicle collision; Pacific Coast Highway blocked

Police said the two vehicle collision has left one person with critical injuries

The Pacific Coast Highway near Whakatāne has been blocked by a serious crash.

About 3.20pm, two vehicles collided on the highway, also known as Ohope Rd, between Cliff and Brown roads.

Bay of Plenty police are warning motorists heading to or from Ōhope to delay travel if possible.

The only access to Ōhope is through Tāneatua, which is a lengthy diversion.

Initial indications suggest one person has critical injuries, another has serious injuries.

Three others have minor-to-moderate injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and the road is expected to be closed for some time.