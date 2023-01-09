Hundreds of rusty nails left on beach from illegal bonfires

Petone Beach Clean Up Crew coordinator Lorraine Shaab holding some of the 700 nails Petone resident Catherine Hall and her husband have removed around from a beach near Seaview Marina.

Locals are warning people enjoying summer beach bonfires to be careful after finding almost 2kg of nails from pallets used as bonfire fuel that were left on a Wellington beach.

Petone Beach Clean Up Crew coordinator Lorraine Shaab said the nails on the beach near Seaview Marina was a major issue.

The small, out-of-the-way beach was a popular location for bonfires, with beach goers using wooden pallets from the nearby industrial area as fuel.

“They think the ground is a rubbish bin ... I think there’s that mentality it's someone else's problem,” Schaab said.

More and more residue such as bottles, needles, and nails were being left on the beach. As the area was a popular dog-walking area, this was extremely dangerous, she said.

Petone resident Catherine Hall said in the week leading up to New Year’s Eve, she and her husband removed 700 nails from the beach alongside Seaview Marina.

The nails weighed 1.8kg, and came from the remains of just one fire on the beach.

Hall was concerned the nails could potentially end up in someone’s foot. Young children often walked on the beach with their families.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Petone Beach Clean Up Crew coordinator Lorraine Shaab says nails left on the beach near Seaview Marina is a major issue.

She and her partner had been cleaning up the strip of beach for the past two years, after becoming interested in the Petone Beach clean-up.

Eventually, the couple decided to start cleaning up the Seaview beach outside of the group, taking a bag and picking up whatever plastic and debris they found there.

“It's just a way to get out of the house, really. It's a really lovely little beach.”

The beach was a crescent-shaped strip off Port Rd, on the north side of the marina, and was sheltered from the southerly winds.

In the week leading up to New Year’s Eve, Hall said she and her partner found a large amount of nails in the remains of a fire on the beach, in an area near boulders where stones had been built up to make a fire pit.

Hall said the beach goers had most likely been burning wooden pallets, and what appeared to have been “a hell of a lot”.

Hall said she was concerned because, while at the moment the area near the boulders could be avoided, the current stormy weather would mean that the nails would be picked up by the tide and wind and scattered across the beach.

Hutt City Council has been approached for comment.