Single mum of three 'may never fully recover' after fracturing skull getting drink of water

Nikki Sainsbury, pictured with her three children, is in Dunedin Hospital’s intensive care unit after hitting her head on a concrete floor.

Nikki Sainsbury’s life changed in an instant while doing something that should have been so simple.

As she was rising from the couch to get a drink of water, her bare feet slipped on the polished concrete floor and her head hit the ground.

“She hit her head, fractured her skull and had a brain bleed. She’s very, very lucky to be alive”, Sainbury’s sister, Penny Calder, said.

A single mum of three, Sainsbury was at home in Oamaru with her two daughters on Boxing Day, while her eldest son travelled to Queenstown where Sainsbury was heading the next day for a friend’s wedding.

READ MORE:

* Australian dad paralysed by freak wave three days after Christmas

* 'Please don't ignore us', says woman living with traumatic brain injury

* 'If it’s not hot, it’s sharp': Counting the cost of kitchen injuries



Calder said it was “amazing” how Lily, 12, kicked into action after her mum’s horrific accident.

Sainsbury was initially conscious enough to give her daughter instructions to call an ambulance and run to the neighbour’s house, but it wasn’t long before she lost consciousness from the impact and bleeding.

CT scans at Oamaru Hospital revealed the extent of the injuries, and Sainsbury was transferred to Dunedin Hospital’s intensive care unit that evening.

Since then, family and friends have been rallying around Sainsbury, who is often referred to as “magic hands”, Calder said.

“There’s just so much support for her ... from across the country”, with friends as far as Hamilton reaching out due to Sainsbury attending school there, she said.

It was usually Sainsbury who was the one healing and supporting people through her work as a cranio-sacral therapist.

The national Traumatic Brain Injury Strategy and Action Plan reveals an epidemic of sometimes life and career-altering brain injuries. (Video first published in September 2021)

The head injury has left Sainsbury disorientated and able to only “semi-communicate”, she said, meaning there would be a long road of rehabilitation ahead.

“When we think about rehab, she can only function for five minutes – that’s her done for the day.”

She’s able to move her limbs and can communicate to a certain level, but her speech needed work, Calder said.

“She will need to learn to stand and walk again, but to what extent that is, we’re not sure.

”It’s going to be a very long journey to get Nikki back – if we do.”

For her sister’s three children, Calder said their life had been “turned upside down”.

“It’s not like she’s going to have her kids at home and look after them independently any time soon.”

Her son normally boarded at Timaru Boys’ High School and returned home for the weekends, but his life would “drastically change” while his mum recovered, she said.

Meanwhile, her daughters would return to their former hometown of Queenstown to live with their dad.

A Givealittle page set up to raise funds to support Sainsbury through rehabilitation and her family while she was unable to work had raised more than $21,000 on Sunday.

“She won’t be able to work for a very long time – if she [even] can in the industry that she’s in.

“She could be undergoing care for who knows how long. There are so many unknowns with head injuries – she may never fully recover, and that’s our reality.”