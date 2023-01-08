Flathead Fords converge on Lower Hutt for classic car meet

The Early Ford V8 Club national meetup will take place in Lower Hutt from Monday. The meet-up takes place every three years.

Almost 40 classic cars - Ford flathead V8s – converge on Lower Hutt this week.

The national meet-up takes place every three years in New Zealand, with classic car owners from around the country, as well as several from Australia and the US, set to attend.

Rae and Fred Mills arrived in Lower Hutt from Houston, Texas, on Sunday. This is the third time in nine years they have travelled to New Zealand to participate in the Early Ford V8 Club’s national meet-up.

“I’m going to drive classic cars. I’m going to have fun,” said Fred Mills.

The pair are avid classic car enthusiasts. Fred caught the bug from his father, and Rae joked she married into the lifestyle.

While transporting their own classic V8 to New Zealand is a bit out of their budget, it won’t be an issue. Over the next week, Fred and Rae will drive around the region with the group.

National coordinator Bryan Cossey said 36 Ford V8s would arrive in Lower Hutt from Sunday for the Early Ford V8 Club’s national meeting.

On Monday, members would park their vehicles at Dowse Square in Lower Hutt for the public to come and view from 11am to 1pm, before driving to Eastbourne.

“If anyone who wants to see the old cars driven on the road, stop on the side of the road and see them.”

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Rae and Fred Mills have travelled from Houston Texas to Lower Hutt specifically for the meet-up.

Cossey said the Ford flathead was the first V8 engine manufactured by Henry Ford, and was “just a classic.” The cars could keep up to the modern days cars and drive up to 95 to 100 kph on highways.

The only issue was parking them in supermarkets, Cossey joked. The vehicles did not have power steering, and required “a bit of arm muscle.”

The driver had owned his Ford V8 since 2000 after his brother-in-law got him interested. Cossey eventually purchased his own vehicle.

Danny Nevill has been involved in the club for 15 years. He purchased his 1949 Ford Bonus pickup in 2012 and got it on the road four years later.

Nevill said what he loved about classic cars was the ability to speak to onlookers.

“People just love them. No matter what you do and where you go, people want to come up to you and talk to you. It’s great.”