Road reopens after two-vehicle crash involving horse float in Canterbury

One person is seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash involving a horse float.

A person was seriously injured and patients were airlifted to hospital after a collision between two vehicles – one carrying a horse float – in Canterbury.

State Highway 7 near Balmoral, in the Hurunui District reopened around 4.40pm, about three hours after the crash, near Long Plantation Rd intersection, south of Culverden, on Sunday.

The horses being transported in the float were being assessed by a vet, a police spokesperson said.

One person was seriously injured, the spokesperson said.