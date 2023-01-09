Police officer restrained his daughter, threatened to damage car

The police officer argued with his daughter after she held a party without his consent.

A police officer who physically restrained his daughter after discovering she’d held a party at his home has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) investigated the officer from the Tasman police district after allegations he had verbally abused his daughter and her friend, physically restrained his daughter and threatened to damage a car. Itreleased a report late last year.

The incident was sparked when the officer returned home to find his daughter had held a party there without his consent, leaving a mess.

The pair argued, and the daughter left the house to stay with a friend.

When she and a friend returned to the home, she and her father argued again. The officer threatened to damage the friend’s car if the friend did not leave. Then, he tried to prevent his daughter from leaving by holding her back.

The friend’s mother reported the incident to police, who notified the IPCA.

Police concluded that while the officer’s actions breached the police code of conduct, they did not merit him being charged. The IPCA agreed with police.

The officer subsequently resigned.

The Tasman police district includes the Nelson region, Marlborough and the West Coast.