Driver allegedly shot at in south Otago

A firearm was allegedly discharged after a man got out of his vehicle after being tailgated on a country road in south Otago last week.

Police, in a statement, called for the public's help after the alleged incident on Friday, January 6, between Kaitangata and Milton in south Otago.

About 11.15pm, a man driving a Ford Falcon on Lakeside Rd noticed another vehicle, reported to be a utility vehicle with high beams on, travelling closely behind him.

The man pulled over and exited his car, at which point it is alleged a firearm was discharged towards him and his vehicle, the statement says.

He was not struck or injured, however there was some damage caused to his vehicle

The man is understandably shaken, and police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

“We'd like to hear from anyone who was travelling between Kaitangata and Milton between 10.30pm and 11.30pm who may have seen a utility vehicle being driven in an unusual manner, or who might have dashcam footage.”

Police would also like to speak with anyone who witnessed this incident or any of the circumstances surrounding it.

If you can help, please call 105 and quote file number 230107/5299.

You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.