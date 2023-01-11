'We want to come home as a family': Deportation pleas go unheard

Yeshni Rai and Alvin Kendra are a Wellington couple who say their life in New Zealand has been ruined by Kendra's deportation to Fiji.

A devastated Kiwi family are stuck in Fiji without work and an uncertain future after a desperate plea to the associate immigration minister to cancel a deportation order was declined.

Yeshni Rai​ was in tears as she watched the life she and her husband had made for her young daughter disintegrate in the days before Christmas.

Her husband, Alvin Kendra, ​was placed under house arrest and deported to Fiji last month.

The 36-year-old had been granted two previous partnership work visas​. But in 2019 a further application was turned down.

READ MORE:

* Family of Nelson girl facing deportation given timely Christmas resolution

* Smith offers assurance to family of Nelson girl facing deportation

* Nine-time drink driver dodges deportation again after turning life around



Kendra understands it was for withholding information – he hadn’t declared a historic assault conviction in the paperwork.

“We wrote apology letters and got support letters from family and friends ... we accepted that we made a big mistake by not declaring [them].”

Since then, they have been fighting to keep their family together, hiring an expert lawyer and pleading to Phil Twyford to intervene.

Both had been working, Kendra as a builder for a construction company, and Rai, a New Zealand citizen, as a health care worker. Salena​, Rai’s 11-year-old daughter from her previous marriage, was born here. Kendra is the only “dad” she knows.

They rented a house in Wainuiomata, had bought a boat and a car. They were a happy “Kiwi” family.

Supplied Yeshni Rai and 11-year-old daughter Salena.

Until they were presented with a letter from Twyford’s office in November, advising Kendra the family’s request for ministerial intervention had been turned down. Kendra was here illegally and “must depart at the earliest opportunity”.

Kendra kept working, “so I could afford the bills and put food on the table, and most importantly, afford our little one’s needs”.

A subsequent request through lawyer Kamil​Lakshman to have an ensuing deportation order cancelled was declined.

“We are disappointed,” Lakshman wrote, “because we think you had a good case for ministerial intervention.”

The events that followed “shattered” them, Rai said. No-one more so than her daughter.

Salena watched as Kendra was taken away. “She was so upset. She just cried and cried. She wasn’t eating, she just wanted to be with him.”

With only one income and a distraught daughter, she decided the best thing would be to join her husband in Fiji. The family reunited on New Year's Day and, for now, are staying with Kendra’s family.

“We celebrated New Year together, but we will never forget what happened to our beautiful family,” Kendra said.

“All we did for Xmas was to see each other on the phone and try to overcome what happened.”

Neither has a job and say work is hard to come by.

stuff/ Juan Zarama Perini Thousands have rallied behind a Hungarian family rejected from New Zealand. Their efforts have paid off with the Associate Immigration Minister Phil Twyford granting the family a Ministerial Special Discretion to stay.

Rai had to sell their possessions to pay for her and Salena’s airfares. They are worried about how they will pay off their credit card. They worry about Salena missing out on a New Zealand education. They have a $1158.55 bill – the cost of Kendra’s deportation flight – to pay.

Kendra’s former employer said he would “100 per cent” have him back. “I can’t understand it ... he was working, he was paying his taxes.”

​The family are determined to keep fighting, but are unsure of what the future holds. Kendra’s deportation means he is unable to enter New Zealand for five years.

“Life was good,” Rai said. “I loved my job. We owned everything in that home, except the house. Now it’s just all gone.

”We want to come back [to New Zealand]. Salena wants to come back. I want to come back. But we want to come back as a family.”

Immigration New Zealand has been approached for comment. It said its Privacy Team would respond within 20 working days. Twyford is overseas.