Marlborough stockcar driver stoked to rank among the best at national champs

Wade Sweeting, 20, has placed tenth in the country at the Salter Cartage New Zealand Stockcar Championship Finals.

Wade Sweeting, 20, and his father Mark skipped Christmas lunch to catch a ferry and spend another eight hours driving north to the Salter Cartage New Zealand Stockcar Championship Finals in Auckland.

But it was worth the sacrifice, Sweeting reckons. He placed in the top four in three races to qualify for the final on December 29, where he secured his best result at the nationals to date.

“It was pretty hectic, cars going everywhere ... you just go as fast as you can,” he said. “It’s pretty busy with everyone trying to qualify in the top four spots.”

Aside from a driveshaft issue in his first race, he was stoked with his performance, against older and more experienced drivers, as well as being the only South Island entrant.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Engineering apprentice Wade Sweeting, 20, says stockcar racing is a passion.

“It was kind of a bad time of the year, and it’s quite expensive to go all the way up there ... you do a lot of travelling and you need a lot of gas. But you get a bit more respect for coming up when you’re the only one, especially on Christmas Day.”

First place-getter Josh Walsh was from Stratford, while second and third, Scott Tennant and Gary Lonergan, were both from Auckland.

“The locals are more used to the track, so that is an advantage ... but it’s just a circle so it’s not hard,” Sweeting said.

“But everyone in the top five definitely deserved it, they were faster, and they’re good people.”

Supplied Aside from a driveshaft issue Sweeting was pleased with his performance.

It was Sweeting’s third crack at nationals, having first entered at the age of 16 and becoming the youngest to ever qualify for the finals. He had spent the previous four years racing in the beginner class known as mini stocks, and he thought stockcars were the most exciting racing class to move into.

“It is quite hard and fast racing.”

Sweeting had garnered praise over the years for his early successes, gaining the title “King Wade the First” from one industry writer for his “cracking form”, winning Stockcar King of the Ring in Nelson last year.

The engineering apprentice said stockcars were a passion he had grown up with, and still caused him to spend “endless hours in the shed”.

“I don’t want to count how many hours in the shed, just improving, fixing, general maintenance. I’d say maybe at least 12 hours a week and I do go racing every week. It’s definitely a passion.”

STUFF The Barr family of South Taranaki live and breathe stock cars.

Sweeting said he was proud of his performance at nations, and was already thinking about how to improve in next year’s race, as well as finding more sponsors. But the social aspect of events was just as much of a draw as the racing itself, he said.

“I love the racing but I love the social side of things too, seeing mates all around the country and having a good time in the clubrooms afterwards, catching up with everyone ... I probably enjoy that side more than racing.”