Despite court ruling, a man is still clinging to the home he thought was 'forever'

Despite a High Court ruling saying he must leave, Joseph Angelo has stayed put.

Joseph Angelo fought his eviction all the way to the High Court. Now, weeks after a High Court justice told him to leave, Angelo is still living on the land he says was promised to him “forever”.

Angelo moved to Mount SoNNoS (Spirit of Nature, Nature of Spirit), near Collingwood in Golden Bay in 2013 after picking up a flyer at Luminate Festival.

Written by SoNNoS founder Ursus Schwarz, the flyer invited people to live rent-free on his 21-acre plot, in exchange for working on the communal plot. “Stay three weeks or more as a WOOFER... or forever!” the flyer said.

READ MORE:

* Tenancy Tribunal: How to apply and what to expect in court

* Alternative community 'dream' sours as eviction battle heats up

* Landlords battle to get tenants to leave property



Living at SoNNoS, which is run by the Biodiversity SoNNoS charitable trust, Angelo cleared pests and planted fruit trees, paying a small amount of rent. He lived in a caravan on the property, later moving into Schwarz’s home while the founder was away. Schwarz died at the end of 2021.

In December 2020, Angelo, by then living with his wife and their baby on the property, received an eviction notice: the trustees had plans for the land that didn’t involve him. Angelo resisted, and for the next two years, he battled on two fronts: against the trustees trying to remove him, and against the judicial system.

Angelo’s court wrangle began in the Tenancy Tribunal, where he argued the eviction. However, the tribunal ruled Angelo’s tenancy was not covered by the Residential Tenancies Act, effectively deeming him a squatter.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff Angelo lived in a caravan before moving into the home of Mount SoNNoS founder Ursus Schwarz, who died in 2021.

Dissatisfied with this result, Angelo requested the tribunal rehear his case. When this was refused, he turned to the District Court, where he requested a judge overturn the tribunal’s decision.

When this failed, he went higher, attending a High Court hearing in Wellington in September. There, he argued the District Court judge had wrongly dismissed his appeal for a Tenancy Tribunal rehearing.

High Court Justice Helen McQueen acknowledged unhappiness on both sides: Angelo’s, at having to leave the property, and the trust’s, that Angelo remained on the land.

However, she found the District Court judge had taken the “correct legal approach” in upholding the Tenancy Tribunal decision.

“As a result, Mr Angelo must leave the Property, as the Trust seeks,” McQueen said.

However, months have passed, and Angelo is still living on the property.

In early December, he filed a memorandum to the High Court via email, which he also sent to Stuff.

He asked for more time to vacate the home, and said he would continue to pay rent in the meantime.

However, a respondent from the Ministry of Justice told Angelo that as the matter was determined in the High Court, his memorandum would not be filed.

Last week, Angelo replied, telling the respondent that “a miscarriage of justice has occurred” and that his eviction was “highly unlawful”.

“The court has not been presented with evidence that this contract was ever lawfully terminated,” Angelo wrote.

“Future legal action may be sought against the crown if this memorandum is not directly placed before a judge in chambers.”

Biodiversity SoNNoS trustee Peter Jenkins said the process to evict Angelo was slow, frustrating – and ongoing.

“It’s taken all this time to get to a place where we can evict him.”

The trust had plans for the land, but these were currently on hold, Jenkins said.