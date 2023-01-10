Searching for relatives of unlucky Kiwi WWII pilot shot down over England

Yorkshire residents are looking for the family of New Zealand World War II airman, Alfred Churchill Lockyer, who was shot down near Hull.

Half a world away, a hunt is on for the family of a New Zealand World War II airman who was killed shortly before the end of hostilities in Europe.

Alfred Churchill Lockyer​, died on March 17, 1945. The New Zealand airman was killed when the Lancaster bomber he was piloting crashed in East Yorkshire, after it was attacked by a German plane that had just taken part in bombing the city of Hull.

Jean Everson​, who lives near the crash site, is building a memorial to commemorate the crash. She has posted on social media asking Karori residents for help in finding Lockyer’s relatives.

“My hope is to contact any family member to let them know there is a memorial here we're proud to be a part of. Once the memorial is completed there will be a service including a minute silence, wreaths placed and The Last Post piped.”

The bombing of Hull is believed to be the last bombing mission that resulted in fatalities in Britain before the war ended in Europe, in May 1945. Lockyer was 23 years old when he died piloting NG13 on a training mission.

Everson’s social media post has caught the attention of Karori residents but no one has so far been able to identify relatives.

The official account put together by flight engineer Frederick Drawbridge​ contains a detailed account of the crash.

David Hallett/Stuff A Lancaster bomber like the one flown by Alfred Churchill Lockyer when he was shot down in March 1945.

Ten minutes into the flight, Lockyer was warned “bandits” were nearby, and to douse the lights.

Flight sergeant Dennis Lucey​ then advised Lockyer of the presence of a German plane. Lockyer took evasive action but after four attacks, he took a hit and fire broke out in the rear of his plane.

Everyone was told to bale out, but the Lancaster was initially so unstable the crew could not jump.

Flight engineer Frederick Drawbridge​ stabilised the plane and Lockyer again gave the order to jump.

Drawbridge escaped when the plane was only 300 metres from the ground.

“He pulled his ripcord at once and almost landed immediately, approximately one mile east of Patrington.”

The Lancaster crashed shortly afterwards and burst into flames. Drawbridge was the only survivor.

Having hit the ground hard, Drawbridge sprained his ankle and had to crawl to a main road where he was able to get on a bus.

After being checked by the local doctor, he was taken to the police station where he phoned flight control.

SUPPLIED Lancaster bombers and their World War II exploits were immortalised in the 1955 movie The Dam Busters.

According to the Evening Post, Lockyer attended Rongotai College, where he received an award for a Red Cross first aid exam in 1937.

After his death, his parents posted a memorial entry in the Evening Post.

His parents were John Adams Lockyer​ (died aged 59 on November 13, 1957) and Gertrude Lockye​r, nee Stuart, (died aged 69 July 18, 1967). They were both buried in Karori Cemetery.

Lockyer was born in Ireland and is buried in the Harrogate (Stonefall) Cemetery, Yorkshire.

Anyone with information can contact nicholas.boyack@stuff.co.nz