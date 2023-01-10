Burglars steal baby clothes and sugar from pantry as they ransack home of couple on holiday

Janene and Hugh Burnett arrived back from holiday to find burglars had ransacked their home - stealing about $100,000 of possessions.

A couple expecting a baby returned from a weekend away to find their home had been ransacked – with burglars even taking a wedding dress and new clothes for their little one.

Janene and Hugh Burnett arrived back in Christchurch on Sunday morning from the Banks Peninsula to discover their 4WD truck was missing from their driveway in Richmond.

When they opened the front door they came across absolute carnage.

The entire house had been trashed, they said, with boxes upended and belongings strewn across the floors.

READ MORE:

* 'Clearly not worth it': Five youth caught on camera ramraiding supermarket steal coins and candy

* '$3000 retail in one arm swoop' - shopkeeper suspects same youths responsible for six smash-and-grabs over Christmas period

* Youths held after allegedly destroying bus stop, smashing church window and escaping in stolen wheelchairs



Burglars took almost everything they could get their hands on – from wedding and engagement rings, birth certificates and passports, to towels, laptops, computer hard drives holding irreplaceable photos and travel journals.

Peter Meecham/Stuff The Burnetts arrived home to find jewellery, electronics, tools, snowboarding gear, a travel journal, medication and sugar had been stolen.

They even stole the pillows from their bed, painkillers and sugar from the pantry, along with butter, popcorn and cheese.

To top it all, the thieves took items they had lovingly bought for a nursery for their baby, who is due in March.

The couple estimate $100,000 of possessions were stolen, and the couple had to sit tight until police forensics officers went to their house on Monday morning.

“They’ve taken anything they could see except bulky furniture and whiteware,” said Janene Burnett, 31, who told police it was easier to say what hadn’t been stolen than what had.

Burnett, who happens to be studying psychology and criminal justice at the University of Canterbury, moved to Christchurch from Cape Town in South Africa in 2016 because she felt it wasn’t a safe place to raise a child.

Now she says she feels they should install the tall gates and alarm systems that were common security measures in her home town.

SUPPLIED Burglars left Janene and Hugh Burnett's home in disarray, stealing everything from a wedding dress to sugar from the pantry.

“When I moved here initially I felt unsafe”, Burnett said, though she soon realised it was “lovely not to live on the edge all the time”.

“Now I’m like … I guess we have to put up a gate and I guess we have to put up cameras. I didn’t want to live like this, this is why I left [South Africa].

“There’s the crime and you’re scared … but I’ve never been broken into back home.”

She and her husband, who is 32, are expecting their first child in nine weeks and have been busy creating a nursery and buying clothes and other items for their baby.

But even much of that was pillaged, including nursing bras and breast pumps.

“When you walk into our nursery, how can you not have a heart and think, ‘I’m going to leave this alone’,” Burnett said.

“To walk in there and steal all this baby stuff – clearly I’m waiting for a little one to come, and you just go and take it.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff Hugh and Janene Burnett saw their home in Richmond, Christchurch, ransacked by thieves while they were away for the weekend.

The burglary has also affected their upcoming baby shower, the thieves stealing South African wines and a meat worth over $100.

In a touch of irony, they even took Burnett’s university criminal justice society T-shirts.

“Is that like a flip of the bird to me?”

She said it was “really hard being on the other side” after studying crime and writing about it.

“For the first time I’m a victim, and it’s absolutely awful.”

Burnett is concerned about the possibility of identity fraud after much of her identification documentation was stolen, which she was using to build an application to become a New Zealand citizen.

“The repercussions of what they’ve done, literally affecting our lives … has a big ripple effect,” she said.

”We’re now building our lives back up, with a baby on the way.”

Burnett said the break-in had reinforced the idea that it is OK to be a “nosy neighbour”.

One neighbour had noticed a drone flying above Burnett’s house for hours the day after they left for their holiday, she said, while another had noticed people in a car watching their home.

“They’re all really apologetic. You never think, ‘This is really dodge,​ I need to call the police’.

“I’m just really hoping we get stuff back. What they’ve done was inhumane.”

A police spokesperson said they received a report of a burglary on Sunday which had occurred between January 5 and 8. “Police have been in contact with the victims and are following lines of inquiry.”