The ultimate renovation project - restoring an Antarctic base abandoned for more than 40 years

In perhaps the ultimate doer-upper, four Polish scientists slept in tents and worked 18-hour days to restore an Antarctic station.

It was early 1979 and the call came through to evacuate the base. The Polish scientists grabbed what they could and abandoned their research station before the storm hit. No one would return for more than 40 years. Lee Kenny reports.

Many people take on a fixer-upper, but not like this.

A small group of Polish scientists completed the ultimate restoration project – transforming an Antarctic research station that was deserted in 1979.

The conditions could not have been more extreme. The four buildings are located in Bunger Oasis, a vast ice-free expanse in Wilkes Land, east Antarctica.

READ MORE:

* You’ve heard of Scott Base, but what about Troll, Great Wall or Jang Bogo?

* Antarctica and the Arctic experiencing record-smashing heatwaves, why is this?

* The Detail: Why everyone wants a slice of Antarctica

* Scott Base: She's creaky but done us proud



The wind is so fierce the snow doesn't settle, leaving the brown rock exposed. There is a lake but nothing grows. The landscape could double for Mars.

The area is surrounded by ice – including Shackleton Ice Shelf – and was not discovered until 1947 when it was spotted by US pilot Lieutenant Commander David Bunger when he flew over the site.

He was part of Operation Highjump, an American mission which some have speculated included the search for a secret Nazi base on the frozen continent.

The Soviets arrived in Bunger Hills a decade later and in 1956 established a small research station on the shore of Algae Lake.

The four buildings were donated to Poland in 1959 and renamed AB Dobrowolski Polar Station, after Polish geophysicist, meteorologist and explorer Antoni Bolesław Dobrowolski.

Scientific equipment was installed and a darkroom was set up for photographic processing.

The base was home for 23 Polish scientists during three expeditions, the last being during the 1978/79 Antarctic summer season.

Supplied AB Dobrowolski Polar Station is located in the Bunger Oasis in east Antarctica.

Located between 80km and 100km from the coast, depending on the sea ice, the station was only accessible using Soviet helicopters.

Following the collapse of the USSR in 1991, Dobrowolski was abandoned.

It could have been lost altogether but for the work of the four-strong Polish team. They arrived on January 8 last year, travelling down over two months on a Russian icebreaker.

Their brief was to rescue the base from the elements. Doors had blown open, filling the rooms with thick ice. A roof had collapsed but remarkably the buildings still stood.

“We were shocked that nothing was really very damaged,” said professor Monika Kusiak, a member of the team and the first female to ever visit the station.

“We came to check the infrastructure and we wanted to know what kind of science we could do there.”

Supplied Monika Kusiak, Wojciech Miloch, Marek Lewandowski and Adam Nawrot spent 37 days at Dobrowolski station.

With the doors blocked, Kusiak, the smallest of the team, had to squeeze through a gap and clear the ice before the others could force their way through.

Inside it was a mess. The last expedition had left urgently and the place had been untouched for 42 years. There were plates in the sink and food in the cupboards.

“They got information that the helicopter was coming to pick them up because the weather was going to change,” said Kusiak.

“They had no time for proper packing. But no one expected it would be such a long break until the next people arrived.”

Over the next 37 days the team repaired the buildings, cleared the ice and cleaned from floor to ceiling.

“The smell was terrible,” Kusiak said.

Supplied Conditions were harsh. The team faced strong winds and cold weather.

“At the beginning we didn't know what to start with, there were so many things to do.

“We were four scientists, we were not professional at renovating and cleaning.”

The team slept in tents until the buildings were habitable. The strong winds would flatten their tents and were often too strong to walk against.

Their day would start at 7.30am, but they would often still be working at 2am due to the constant daylight.

After three or four days they got the heating to work. They fitted solar panels, installed a generator, replaced the furniture and fixed the toilet.

“We tried to make it more civilised,” said Kusiak.

Water was collected from the lake, and sometimes it would freeze in their bucket before they got it back.

Outside the buildings, the site was strewn with litter and debris – glass, metal, batteries, rope cables and porcelain.

Supplied The team faced harsh weather during their five-week expedition.

“Nearly every day we took half an hour or so to fill baskets with the garbage, but it's still the tip of a big mountain,” she said.

All outside work had to be done wearing ski goggles to protect their eyes against the sand as it whipped across the barren landscape.

As well as the two main buildings – named after the Polish cities Warsaw and Krakow – the station includes a small “magnetic house” and a geophysicist study.

Kusiak – who is a professor at the Institute of Geophysics Polish Academy of Sciences, and an isotope geochemist – said the station was previously used for the study of Earth science, gravimetry – related to gravitational fields – metrology, or the science of measurement, and biology.

Polish Academy of Sciences/Supplied The fourth Polish Antarctic Research Expedition in January 2022, to restore AB Dobrowolski Polar Station.

“Geologically, it's an extremely interesting place because there is a big debate if it was a border between Indo-Antarctica or Australia-Antarctica.

“We know there are about 40 papers written by Polish scientists, based on their work there.”

It was Kusiak’s second time in Antarctica, having visited Poland’s Henryk Arctowski station, on King George Island, in 2011.

She was in Christchurch in October 2022 as part of the city’s Days of Ice Festival and gave a public talk about the Dobrowolski project.

During their five weeks in Antarctica, the four Polish scientists were assisted by the crew of the nearby Russian base, who invited them to dinner and even let then use the sauna on Sundays, their only day off.

“Once a week everyone could have a wash. I had 40 minutes for me, to make my body a little bit more human.

Supplied Once the work was completed the team were able to use the rooms and carry out research.

“It was very nice to be warm for 40 minutes per week.”

The expedition would not have been possible without support from Russia, but the war in Ukraine means that sort of co-operation is no longer possible.

“We can't collaborate with Russians any more, officially,” she said.

The team were there just weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 last year, but they were “not really aware” of the situation.

“Family wanted to protect us, so they were not telling us too much.”

The conflict means it has not been possible to return to Antarctica in the 2022/23 season, and it could be some time before Russian co-operation returns.

“Now, for us again there is a problem – how we can get there again?

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Monika Kusiak addressed a crowd in Christchurch in October 2022 as part of the Days of Ice Festival.

“We want to go back, of course. It would be a huge waste if no one would come next season.”

As they left the station they took with them two 20ft containers full of equipment, items which will be displayed at a museum in Poland, and lots of rubbish – 381kg of it.

During her time in Christchurch, Kusiak met with representatives from other Antarctic national programmes, new connections that could prove useful in the future.

“Scientifically it's a fantastic place but environmentally it would be very important to finish what we started because otherwise the wind will damage everything again.

“Maybe we could be part of an expedition with New Zealand, Italy or South Korea who could take us back by helicopter.”