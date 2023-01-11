Living in 'Mac-Town', the United States' vast base in Antarctica

You've heard of Scott Base, but what about the other stations in Antarctica?

As part of a week-long series, Stuff explores the various stations in Antarctica. Lee Kenny reports.

Officially it’s known as McMurdo Station, but locally they call it “Mac-Town”.

It’s also huge, by far the biggest of the 68 permanent bases in Antarctica.

From above, McMurdo could be mistaken for a university campus, an airport or a shopping mall.

READ MORE:

* You’ve heard of Scott Base, but what about Troll, Great Wall or Jang Bogo?

* COMNAP, the Antarctic organisation based in New Zealand you've probably never heard of

* Forget 10,000 steps - Fitbit-style trackers show how many waddles penguins take in Antarctica



The United States’ research station’s scientific laboratories, storage facilities, dormitories and workshops are housed in more than 80 buildings. There is also a hospital, a fire station and a power plant.

“It really is a small town,” said Allen Pope, science program​ officer at the US National Science Foundation (NSF).

“It could be a college town, except there's no kids and no dogs.”

McMurdo sits at the foot of Mt Erebus, on Ross Island, about 3 kilometres from New Zealand's Scott Base.

supplied/Getty Images An aerial view of McMurdo station on the south tip of Ross Island.

Pope said McMurdo has an “international flavour”, but added that a New Zealand friend told him, “it definitely feels like we're in America”.

“From the Kiwi perspective, it feels a little bit like you're stepping into America.”

During the summer months McMurdo can accommodate 1200 people, a mixture of staff, scientists, visitors and military personnel.

Despite the “constant change” of “new people every year”, it retains a “persistent thread, a unique McMurdo thing”, said Pope.

Like any town, McMurdo has its own culture and traditions, including Icestock, a one-day music festival held on New Year's Eve.

Iain McGregor/Stuff McMurdo station lies more than 3,800 km from New Zealand, on Ross Island.

“They set up a stage, outdoors, in the middle of the station, and had bands made up of people from McMurdo play under the midnight sun,” said Pope.

“There really is so much culture and creativity among the community. There are all sorts of small clubs and shared interest groups.”

Activities include sports leagues, a knitting group and a crossword club.

There are also “little random things” that “feel so McMurdo”, said Pope.

Recently, when some hot dog buns became stale, one prankster drew smiley faces on them and hid them throughout the station for others to find.

“It's fun little things like that, in addition to the world class, very important science that we're supporting.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff With a coffee shop, hospital and a fire station, McMurdo is just like a small town, says Allen Pope of the US National Science Foundation (NSF).

Pope was based at McMurdo for a month this summer as NSF science representative. The station supported 68 science events this summer, including astrophysics, glaciology and ecosystems, he said.

“It's science of a continent, it's not just disciplinary. It really is everything about Antarctica and using Antarctica as a unique platform.”

However, the location comes with its challenges. The wind and weather must be contended with, while the strict environmental rules mean “what comes in must go out”, he said.

“You can't just throw things in the trash. There's literally dozens of categories of waste that things get sorted into, so it can be sent back and managed.

“The infrastructure, that we often take for granted in daily life, is more obvious when you're on station. It's more out in the open because we know how much we depend on it.”

Established in 1955, McMurdo is one of three stations operated by the United States Antarctic Program​. The others are Amundsen-Scott at the South Pole and Palmer, on Anvers Island off the Antarctica Peninsula.

Despite being more than 3,800 km away, McMurdo relies heavily on New Zealand, especially Christchurch.

Flights leave from the city throughout the summer months, while supplies are shipped from Lyttelton once a year.

“Christchurch is a superb place for the US Antarctic Program​ to centre its logistical operation,” said Tony German, NSF director for Christchurch operations.

Iain McGregor/Stuff The snow, wind and cold temperatures are amongst the many challenges people face while based at McMurdo.

Over many years of working, a “strong bond” has developed between staff at the United States Antarctic Program and their counterparts at Antarctica New Zealand programme, he said.

“New Zealand, and Christchurch in particular, have been a valued partner for US operations in the Antarctic for over 60 years.”