Jang Bogo, South Korea's high-tech Antarctic station and one of Scott Base's neighbours

You've heard of Scott Base, but what about the other stations in Antarctica?

Kiwis will be familiar with Scott Base, New Zealand’s home in Antarctica, but what about its neighbours? Reporter Lee Kenny looks at South Korea’s futuristic Jang Bogo station.

Antarctica comes alive in the summer months.

Thousands of staff, scientists and military personnel fly down to be based at the research stations, while supplies and equipment are sent down on icebreakers.

Tourists also flock to the frozen continent, visiting the Antarctic Peninsula, the Ross Sea or the many islands by plane or by boat.

A shift occurs in late February. The holidaymakers have headed home and almost half the research stations close until the following season.

By the time the sun disappears below the horizon in March, the number of Antarctic inhabitants falls to under 1000.

“Life here is quite different during summer and winter,” said Dr Se Jong Han of the Korea Polar Research Institute (KOPRI).

Screenshot/KOPRI Jang Bogo is one of two Antarctic research stations operated by the Korea Polar Research Institute (KOPRI).

He was among those who “wintered-over” in 2022, seeing out the long, cold months at Jang Bogo, South Korea’s station in Terra Nova Bay, where temperatures can reach minus 24C.

“In winter, all the visitors have left and only the overwintering members remain. It’s lonely, dark and a monotonous life goes on every day.”

As Jang Bogo’s station leader he was based in Antarctica for 12 months, the year punctuated by a number of Korean traditions and Antarctic customs.

“We celebrate Korean New Year's Day, Chuseok – Korean Thanksgiving Day – and other popular festivals,” he said.

“Antarctic customs include Mid-Winter, the Antarctic Olympics and the Antarctic Film Festival.

Supplied/KOPRI The station lies close to the Ross Sea in Terra Nova Bay.

“During the mid-winter period, we take special photos and share them with other stations, which is a significant event to overcome the challenging and exhausting winter.”

Jang Bogo is one of the newest stations in Antarctica, opening in February 2014. It’s also one of the most innovative.

Three “wings” extend from a central hub. All stand on tall stilts.

It has a jet-style aerodynamic outer-shell to withstand winds of more than 140kph, while the surface is covered in “dimples” to reduce turbulence and the build-up of snow.

It was transported to the site as a series of pre-constructed modules, minimising the build time and the environmental impact.

The station was designed by Hugh Broughton Architects. The London-based firm is also responsible for the Scott Base redevelopment, which will be constructed in a similar way with sections being built in Timaru before being reassembled in Antarctica.

Screenshot/KOPRI The station is one of the newest and most advanced in Antarctica.

Named after the legendary sailor who controlled the Yellow Sea in the AD800s, Jang Bogo’s design may be futuristic but it also draws on long-held Korean beliefs.

“The main blue building has three wings on the basis of sky, Earth and man, which is the foundation of traditional Korean spirituality,” said Han.

Staff at Jang Bogo use a hydroponic growing area to ensure fresh vegetables are available throughout the year, while other food and supplies are delivered by the research vessel Araon, which can occasionally be spotted in Lyttelton on its way down to the ice.

It is one of 38 year-round stations in Antarctica and can accommodate 80 people, including 18 overwintering members and other visitors, said Han.

However, the number of visitors “depends on the number of beds”, leaving some researchers unable to go.

“Even if we increase the number of beds, the capacity of the water supply, waste water treatment, and restaurants is insufficient to accommodate more people.

Screenshot/KOPRI The station’s outer-shell is dimpled to reduce snow accumulation.

“Many researchers hope to visit the Jang Bogo station each year, but inevitably some have to give up their visit.”

The base supports a range of scientific activity, including the study of astronomy and glaciology. While South Korea also operates King Sejong station on King George Island, where biological and oceanographic studies are carried out.

Jang Bogo is around 350km from Scott Base, relatively close in Antarctic terms.

As well as having an office in Christchurch, the Korea Polar Research Institute runs the KOPRI Antarctic Fellowship, which is open to early career scientists from Chile and New Zealand who want to conduct research at the Korean base.