Property market moving towards favouring buyers

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall describes some of the things that could make the property market downturn worse. (Video first published on November 1, 2022)

Increased numbers of stock on the New Zealand property market at the end of 2022 have contributed to a buyers’ market, latest data from realestate.co.nz shows.

Spokesperson Vanessa Williams said there was uncertainty in the market with new listings down because it was taking longer to sell, but the total property pool was up significantly.

“We got as low as 12,500 in 2021 for all of New Zealand. It was phenomenally low, but in December 2022 stock numbers had increased nationally to 26,570 and got as high as 28,500 in November.”

All regions saw year-on-year total stock increases during December 2022, and four regions, more than doubled stock numbers, Coromandel (up 175.3%), Nelson and Bays (up 147.2%), Taranaki (up 118.6%) and Central North Island (up 110.3%).

She said it was typical to see changes like this every so often in a cyclical market:

“It will be interesting to see what the new year brings. People tend to hold off buying and selling around elections, so we will have to wait and see if this rings true for 2023.

“Prices are going backwards. Early in 2022 economists said we could expect a drop of 15 to 20 percent drop during the year, but it was an 8 to 9 percent drop.”

Average asking prices trended downwards by the end of 2022 she said in response to rising inflation, interest rate hikes and shifting lending rules.

However, Southland’s average asking price hit $547,269 last month for the first time since records began 15 years ago.

“The record price high may result from demand exceeding supply; new listings in the region were down by 39.3% compared to the same month last year.

“ With an average asking price of $547,269, just over half of the national average asking price, perhaps Kiwis have recognised the region as a great place to own property.”

Nationally, the average asking price increased to $920,422 in December after dipping just below $900,000 in November 2022.

Williams said in December 2021, the average two-year fixed mortgage rate was 4.73%.”

“ In November 2022, this was up to 6.75%. There is less credit available to buyers. We will have to wait and see which way rates go. There will be a review on February 22. I’m not an economist, but a lot have said it’s going to increase again.”

Buyers markets emerged in Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki, and Otago last month, while Auckland, Waikato, and Nelson continued consecutive buyers’ market streaks.

Following a brief hiatus, Wellington also returned to a buyers’ market in December after favouring property seekers for eight successive months between March and October 2022.

Williams said while Auckland and parts of Northland and Waikato had just come out of lockdown restrictions in December 2021, this did not appear to have skewed the drop in new listings through to December 2022.

“Generally, we saw an influx of new listings following lockdown periods, but this was not the case nationally in December 2021.

“Instead, new listings were at a similar level as the previous December (2020).”

She said Kiwis were still interested in property.

“In December 2022, over 960,000 users visited the site while still managing to get in their Christmas shopping.”