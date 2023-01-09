Boat flipped on Auckland motorway causing traffic headaches for commuters

An upturned boat blocking cars and causing traffic chaos on Auckland’s southern motorway on Monday afternoon has now been cleared.

The overturned boat sprawled across the highway and was blocking southbound traffic just after the Princes Street off-ramp near Ōtāhuhu.

A police spokesperson said two vehicles had crashed, causing a boat to fall of the back of a trailer.

No one was injured in the incident, police said.

Google Maps/Supplied Three southbound lanes were blocked on Auckland’s southern motorway following a crash.

Waka Kotahi (NZ Transport Agency) said on Twitter just after 6pm that the crash had been cleared.

Alex Cairns, who had been passing in the northbound lane, said no cars were able to get past.

He said he passed the accident just after 4.30pm and said it looked like people on the other side were “frazzled”.

“The traffic is so backed up, it’s insane,” he said at the time.

Police earlier advised motorists travelling south on State Highway 1, near Highbrook, to expect “significant delays”.