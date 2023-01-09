Overturned boat causing traffic jam on Auckland motorway

A boat has flipped on the Auckland southern motorway.

Motorists have been told to expect “significant delays” after a boat flipped on Auckland’s southern motorway on Monday afternoon, causing a long traffic jam.

The overturned boat is blocking southbound traffic just after the Princes Street off-ramp near Ōtāhuhu.

Police are advising motorists travelling south on State Highway 1, near Highbrook, to expect “significant delays”.

A police spokesperson said two vehicles had crashed, causing a boat to fall of the back of a trailer.

Three southbound lanes are blocked on Auckland's southern motorway following a crash.

Alex Cairns, who had been passing in the northbound lane said, no cars were able to get past.

He said he passed the accident just after 4.30pm and said it looked like people on the other side were “frazzled”.

“The traffic is so backed up, it’s insane,” he said.

Police said no one had been injured.