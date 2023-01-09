Royal New Zealand Ballet artistic director retires after 43 years in ballet

Royal New Zealand Ballet artistic director Patricia Barker has resigned after five and a half years in her position.

The Royal New Zealand Ballet’s artistic director Patricia Barker has announced her retirement after 43 years in ballet.

Barker spent five and a half years in her position at the national ballet company and would be resigning following the end of the first season of this year, Tutus on Tour, the Royal New Zealand Ballet announced on Monday.

Barker led the company through the Covid-19 pandemic as well as a transition out of its home at the St James Theatre while it went through earthquake strengthening, and back in 2022.

During her time at the helm of the company, she commissioned 12 new main stage ballets from New Zealand-based or born choreographers.

READ MORE:

* Haunting ballet to open in Palmerston North

* Royal New Zealand Ballet executive director Frances Turner resigns

* Royal NZ Ballet should have clearer workplace bullying policy, report finds



Royal New Zealand Ballet said she “quietly nurtured a close and productive relationship with the New Zealand School of Dance, rejuvenated the company’s connections with local ballet schools, grown the number of New Zealand-born and trained dancers in the company”.

However, the announcement also follows calls made by several former dancers last year for Barker to resign after multiple inappropriate behaviour complaints were made about her ballet master husband.

1 NEWS Michael Auer trained dancers and is also the husband of the ballet's artistic director, which members past and present say has made it difficult to speak out. (First broadcast April 2022).

An employment lawyer and two former company dancers raised concerns about the safety of the complainants, who remained working underneath Barker, despite having complained about husband Michael Auer’s conduct towards them.

Barker brought Auer over from the United States with her when she was appointed the ballet company’s artistic director in 2017.

The company previously said Barker was “not involved” in Auer’s selection process, but his appointment as ballet master drew accusations of nepotism from the wider ballet world.

A review in 2018 found the national ballet company needed to be clearer about who should intervene in cases of workplace bullying following claims of verbal abuse and a mass exodus of dancers from the Royal New Zealand Ballet.

ROSS BROWN/SUPPLIED Calls were made by former dancers for Barker to quit after multiple inappropriate behaviour complaints were made about her ballet master husband.

Barker would be returning to the United States with her family where she had accepted a position on the board of Seattle-based contemporary dance company Whim W’him, the company said.

She was also invited to work with the Czech National Ballet Brno, Pacific Northwest Ballet, Youth America Grand Prix and others in 2023, it said.

Barker said: “I turn 60 this year, and with 43 years working in classical ballet, 14 of them as an artistic director, it is time to pass the baton to the next generation.

“I am excited to start a new chapter and play a more supportive role. It is time for me to be an enthusiastic member of the audience, applauding the enormous efforts that create beautiful performances.”

The company board would start the recruitment process shortly, while in the interim, David McAllister AC, former artistic director of the Australian Ballet would step into the role.