Dramatic rescue of family whose ute was trapped in swollen river near Ruatoria

FENZ staff rescuing a family from a vehicle stuck in a swollen river near Ruatoria on Monday.

A family of three, including a six-year-old boy, was rescued from a car that became stuck in a swollen and dangerous river near Ruatoria on Monday night ahead of Cyclone Hale.

The two adults and the boy were in a ute crossing the river, usually little more than a small stream, about 10km south of Ruatoria, about 7pm.

When their vehicle became stuck they called 111.

Waiapu Civil Defence area co-ordinator and Ruatoria Volunteer Fire Brigade firefighter James Palmer said the two grandparents and a grandchild were trying to cross the Kopuaroa River, which leads into the Waiapu River.

Palmer said the volunteer firefighters leapt into action, forming a human chain to get four firefighters to the other side of the river.

The human chain tactic was employed again to transport the grandparents and grandchild to the other side of the river.

Local senior constable Justin Moore arrived at the scene to see the blue SUV stuck in the middle of a strong current with the three people inside.

St John ambulance and FENZ staff from around the area arrived about the same time.

“There was a member of the public assisting who advised that Blackbee contractors were going to head down with a large digger to assist,” Moore said.

Metservice Cyclone Hale had been downgraded from a tropical cyclone but was still considered an extensive weather system by MetService.

When the digger arrived the group came up with a plan.

Several FENZ staff put on swift water rescue gear and were able to cross the stream and attach a rope from a tree to the vehicle and spoke with the family.

“We attempted to use the digger but that wasn’t going to work because the water got too deep, so FENZ sent another two staff out, and we got the people out of the car one by one to other side of the river where their house was,” Moore said.

No-one was injured.

“They would have crossed the river hundreds if not thousands of times. It’s normally very shallow, but it was waist deep at points yesterday, and it would definitely have been unsafe for them to get out of the vehicle unassisted,” Moore said.

“If you’d seen the stream as it usually was and then what it was like yesterday you’d have thought ‘holy heck’,” he said.

“It was a great result and a massive effort from all the emergency services, Blackbees and a number of community members who helped out as well,” he said.

The vehicle was left in the river.

Palmer urged residents in the region to avoid unnecessary travel, with Cyclone Hale forecast to bring heavy rain and gale force winds from Tuesday night to Thursday.

Gisborne was under a heavy rain warning until early Wednesday morning and Palmer said the rain was currently hitting the region.

He asked locals to stay off the roads and stick it out over the next 24 hours to reduce the need for any further rescues.

Gisborne was expected to get between 200mm and 250mm of rain, peaking during Tuesday afternoon and evening. Hawke's Bay was forecast to get 100m to 120mm of rain between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning.

Civil Defence has warned it could be a “a significant event with widespread effects” in much of the North Island.

The storm was set to hit Northland, Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula, Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay over the next two days. Rain warnings and wind watches are in place for those areas.

Heavy rain has already hit the Coromandel. The area was soaked with more than 150mm of rain overnight. Coromandel authorities have urged residents to stay inside.