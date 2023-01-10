Young challenging Morrison for a position on Beef + Lamb board

Northern Southland farmer Geoffrey Young is standing for the southern South Island directorship on the board of directors of Beef + Lamb NZ. (File photo)

After nearly winning the Southland district mayoralty last year, high country farmer Geoffrey Young has put his hand up for another challenge.

Now he’s standing for the southern South Island directorship on the board of directors of Beef + Lamb NZ against chairman Andrew Morrison.

Young said he was approached by ‘’several influential people’’ in the farming sector to put his name forward.

“There are many farmers about that are certainly disillusioned with Beef + Lamb NZ and Dairy NZ and I think I will help to represent a lot of those grassroots farmers,’’ he said.

“There are some emissions targets and some essential freshwater targets that haven’t been challenged at a Wellington level that need to be addressed.’’

Morrison, who farms at Waikaka near Gore, is the current board member and is retiring because of rotation, but standing for re-election.

He said it was good the position was being contested because it showed people valued Beef + Lamb NZ as an organisation.

But he disagreed with Young’s comments the Government’s freshwater and emission’s targets had not been challenged.

Beef + Lamb New Zealand chairman Andrew Morrison is standing for re-election for the southern South Island directorship.

“Of course those targets were challenged at a high level but you have a Government that has chosen not to listen.

“We realise the magnitude of regulation that is coming at farmers and everyone is aware of those challenges.”

Young was the former president of Southland Federated Farmers, and in 2020 he called on farmers to boycott Essential Freshwater regulations, which caused Environment Minister David Parker to remind farmers that ‘’no-one is above the law’’ and Green Party Environment and Primary Industries spokeswoman Eugenie Sage called Southland Federated Farmers ‘’irresponsible’’.

Young stood for the Southland district mayoralty in the local body elections last year and finished in second place behind Rob Scott.

Beef + Lamb chief operating officer Cros Spooner said only Morrison and Young’s nominations had been received for the southern South Island directorship.

The board was made up of six elected farmers who represented three electorates in the North Island and three electorates in the South Island.

”Director elections are an important part of ensuring the B+LNZ Board represents the interests of farmers,’’ he said.

Terms are for three years and elections are rotated.

Candidate profiles and voting papers will be posted mid-February with annual meeting documents.

Election day will be Wednesday, March 22, and conducted by postal and internet voting.

Farmers have until Friday, January 20 to register to vote and are eligible if they own 250 sheep, 50 beef cattle or 100 dairy cattle, meaning dairy farmers can have their say.