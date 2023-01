Police have named the victim of a fatal crash on SH33 (file photo).

Police have named the person killed in a crash on State Highway 33 on December 21 as Fabien Takerei-Walker, 18, from Rotorua.

The single-vehicle crash saw one other person seriously injured and led to the closure of a section of the road.

Police said it was a serious single-vehicle crash at Paengaroa, about 35km from Tauranga.

The emergency call came in about 3.10am.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.