Detours in place as slip closes Route 52 in Tararua

The large slip came down on Monday forcing the closure of the road.

The troubled Route 52 has been hit by a landslip for the second time in less than four months.

Part of Route 52, between Esdaile and Tahuorakretu roads in rural Tararua, is blocked to traffic after a large slip hit the tourist route on Monday.

Tararua District Council communications team leader Nigel Brewin said excavators and trucks had been working to clear the slip.

“However, continuing rain and further expected rain associated with Cyclone Hale will have an effect on the swiftness of the clearance,” he said.

Brewin said the council was not able to give a proposed date and time for clearanceas the rain kept battering the country.

“If the weather is as severe as forecasted then it is likely there will be other slips and debris to clear up throughout the district.”

SUPPLIED Excavators and trucks have been working to clear the landslip on Route 52, but there is no indication of when it will reopen.

The council has been trying to find short and long-term solutions for the road after another slip a few months ago.

On September 14, after multiple nights of heavy rain, a landslip took part of the tarmac away with it, leaving Route 52 closed to traffic.

Diversions are in place via an unsealed 43-minute detour through Birch Rd East and Franklin and Tahuokaretu roads.

In a Facebook post, the council said heavy vehicles and vehicles travelling from Dannevirke or Herbertville should detour via State Highway 2, Takapau and Porangahau Rd.