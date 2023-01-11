You're 'not going to drown today', rescuer tells woman caught in a rip at a New Plymouth beach

Swimmers have been warned to avoid New Plymouth’s Back Beach, where a dangerous rip exists even when calm.

He’s spent decades patrolling one of the country’s roughest beaches, but a former Piha lifeguard said he was “absolutely ruined” by the time he hauled three people out of a rip at a New Plymouth beach on Sunday.

Warnings have gone out about a rip at Back Beach, but Michael Sharpe said people would still swim there, so flotation devices on the beach and training surfers to help swimmers was needed.

In more than 25 years of patrolling beaches, including the notoriously dangerous Piha Beach, Sharpe reckons Sunday’s was the most physically demanding rescue he had ever done.

“Because I was the only one with three people. And I had no real gear available.”

From Auckland, Sharpe, wife Jane and their two children, Samuel and Isla, were on holiday in New Plymouth when they visited Back Beach, a stunningly beautiful but unpatrolled piece of coast.

There were hardly any waves, but it was perfect for teaching his 10-year-old son to surf, Sharpe said.

Supplied Michael, Jane and Samuel Sharpe, from Auckland were on Back Beach on Sunday when some people were caught in the rip, and Michael went to help.

They were in the car park getting ready to leave when someone told him some people were in trouble in the water.

Sharpe paddled out about 50 metres on his son’s board. There was another man, who Sharpe estimated was about 20 years old, who had gone out to help.

In trouble was one couple, believed to be French, who looked exhausted. The woman was “really panicking,” he said.

“I gave the couple my board. And I said, ‘OK, first of all, we're going to have a rest on the board and get our breath, and work out what we're gonna do’.”

Sharpe said the other man who had come to help didn’t have a flotation device, so he sent him back to shore.

“And then an older gentleman came out with, like a kid’s yellow boogie board, to provide more flotation.”

The French woman was “overwhelmed and distraught,” Sharpe said.

Matt Rilkoff/Stuff One of New Plymouth most picturesque beaches, Back Beach is also one of it’s most dangerous.

“So, my first goal was to calm her down and give her flat flotation and show her that she was not going to drown today.”

There was nothing that was going to pull them under the water. It was just like a swimming pool.

“But it was a swimming pool that was moving out to sea. Once she was calm, then we could focus on getting her into the beach.”

He helped the woman lie down on the board and side paddled, trying to push her into the small waves.

Eventually she went in on a “quarter” wave and people out in the water waiting to help got her back on dry land, he said.

But now Sharpe had a problem. His main flotation device was on the beach.

Matt Rilkoff/Stuff Though most popular with surfers, plenty of people swim at the unpatrolled Back Beach.

Once the woman was on shore, Sharpe swam back out and asked the older man if he could use the boogie board to get the French man in to the beach.

“As soon as I started trying to help the French guy, the old mate put his hand out saying, I am not going to be able to get myself out of this situation.

“It was much, much harder with the kid’s boogie board than it was with a surfboard, right? So it's basically sidestroking and pushing him onto waves. And so I started to push out saying ‘we can do it, we can do it,’ that kind of thing.”

Jane Sharpe, also a former lifeguard, who had been helping on the beach, saw they didn’t have enough flotation so ripped off her dress and paddled out in her underwear to help the older man until Sharpe returned and they both brought him in.

Sharpe has seen the warnings not to swim at Back Beach, but says people still do. There would usually be surfers out there to help, but there was no surf that day.

So, he recommended a course that teaches boardriders how to help swimmers who are in trouble, because Taranaki has a lot of surfers all along the coast, he said.

On Monday, Taranaki Surf Lifesaving search and rescue co-ordinator David Bentley had warned people to avoid the beach and swim at patrolled beaches.

He said it was initially believed the three people caught in the rip on Sunday had managed to get out of the water by themselves.

Bentley said they were looking at ways to deliver the boardrider rescue course and were co-ordinating with the boardrider clubs and volunteers to find a way to make it happen.