The passing of time: historic clock returned to Dunedin after 50 years in storage

A clock face from Dunedin's Stock Exchange building being prepared for its return to the city, where it will be displayed at the Toitu Otago Settlers Museum.

A large clock which once kept time over some of Dunedin’s busiest streets has returned to the city, after being in storage for more than 50 years.

For around half a century a glass-enclosed brass clock mechanism, originally commissioned for South Seas Exhibition in 1925, a master clock and four clock faces from the stock exchange building in the area of Dunedin known as The Exchange have been held in the Clutha district.

Recently the mechanism, master clock and three of the clock faces, which are thought to be around 100 years old, were returned to the city when they were gifted to Toitū Otago Settlers Museum in Dunedin.

The Dunedin City Council, which owns the museum, plans to incorporate one or two of the faces in its First Great City display, Otago Settlers Museum curator Pete Read said.

“A piece of stonework from the post office building is on display, so the clock faces will complement the story of the building. Another piece of the building is displayed in Toitū’s Twentieth Century gallery.”

Toitū Otago Settlers Museum manager collections and exhibitions Jane Macknight said the building, on the corner of Princes and Rattray streets, was originally built to be the city’s post office but instead it was used as the stock exchange.

It was demolished in 1969.

John Martin/Toitu Otago Settlers Museum Collection Dunedin's Stock Exchange building was demolished in 1969. The clock on the tower is now being returned to the city after being stored in the Clutha district.

The clock arrived in Clutha in about 1968 after it was gifted to the Balclutha Borough Council by the Cartwright family.

At the time, the borough council had been looking to erect a town clock for Balclutha, but by around 1978 it was decided that the cost was prohibitive.

One of the clock faces remains in the Clutha district, mounted in the council’s Rosebank office reception where it has ticked away for almost 50 years.

The other clock faces and mechanism have been kept in storage, Clutha district mayor Bryan Cadogan said.

“Clutha District Council gifted these to Toitū Otago Settlers Museum where they can be preserved and put on display for everyone to enjoy. The clock has an interesting history for both Dunedin and Clutha, and we’ll still keep a piece of that history in Clutha.”