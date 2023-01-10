Woman who met Hitler 'opposite of a Nazi'

Helga Tiscenko lived a rich life in New Zealand and was a proud Kiwi, her daughter Katerina says.

Helga Tiscenko shared strawberries with Adolf Hitler as a seven-year-old but was never a Nazi and was horrified at what the Nazis had done, her family says.

Tiscenko died in Christchurch on Sunday, aged 93.

Tiscenko’s daughter Katerina Tiscenko said as a child during the 1930s her mother moved in the circles of leading Nazis and met Hitler.

“No way was she ever a Nazi, she was too young but as she got older and found out she was horrified, absolutely horrified.

“She was the opposite of a Nazi.”

In 2000, Tiscenko’s book detailing her life “Strawberries with the Fuhrer” became a bestseller in New Zealand.

Katerina said the book was cathartic for her mother.

“She wanted people to understand the danger of regimes. She knew history could repeat so wanted people to be aware of regimes. If groups are marginalised it is easy to get carried to the next step where people can be attacked.

.“She taught all of her children, and we’ve passed it on to our children that when a regime starts categorising and marginalising a group it is the first step to something like the Holocaust.

“Mum taught us to be very careful and stand up when people try to marginalise others for beliefs, religion, or ethnicity.”

SUPPLIED Adolf Hitler at Warsaw, Poland early in World War II.

Helga Tiscenko’s parents were committed members of the National Socialist (Nazi) Party. Born in Munich in 1929, her parents and younger sister lived in various places around southern Germany.

Her father, Hermann Hofle, a professional soldier and holder of the Iron Cross, rose to become a general in the Waffen-SS and Chief of Police for the central part of Germany.

At the age of seven Helga met Hitler on his birthday.

"But the Führer didn't laugh at me,” she said in her book.

“ He sat down next to me, and then we ate strawberries with vanilla ice cream together. I took care not to spill on my blue dress, and my child's heart beat only for him. If he had asked me at that moment if I would die for him here and now, I would undoubtedly have said yes ..."

Hulton Archive/Getty Images Adolf Hitler is welcomed by supporters at Nuremberg in 1933.

That attitude changed as she grew older and learnt the realities of what had happened, Katerina said.

At the end of the war, Helga’s father was extradited to the Czechoslovak Republic, where he was executed in 1947.

“She loved him as a family man and in hindsight understood how good people can get caught up in bad regimes.”

Helga Tiscenko faced a backlash at the end of the war, being labelled a “Nazi brat”.

“She worked with the YMCA to support victims of war and refugees; it’s where she met my father. She was deeply affected by what had happened.

“We talked of her memories of the war and of her shock at the end of the war.”

John Bisset/Stuff The Roxburgh Hydro Dam in central Otago, where Helga’s husband worked.

Helga’s husband, Nikolaj (Nick) Tiscenko was a refugee from Ukraine. The couple left Germany for New Zealand in 1951 where Nick, a civil engineer, worked on the Roxburgh hydro-electric scheme. They moved to Stratford and Te Kuiti before shifting to Timaru in 1964.

Nick worked for the former Strathallan County Council and Helga taught German and English at the former Mercy College and St Patrick’s High School (now Roncalli College), Timaru Boys’ High School, Timaru Girls’ High School and Craighead Diocesan School. Nick died in 2012.

Helga continued to live in Timaru and only shifted to Christchurch last year to be nearer family.

“She was more than just the little girl who had strawberries with the Führer,” Katerina said. “That was only a small part of her life.

“She had a very rich life in New Zealand and was a very proud Kiwi. Mum and Dad were so grateful that they could come to New Zealand.

Katerina said her mother’s special qualities were her strength, compassion, world view, sense of humour and lust for life.

“Mum was a much loved mother, grandmother and teacher.”

The funeral will be held in Timaru on Thursday.