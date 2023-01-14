Landlord owing over $11,000 to tenants says she doesn't need to know the law

A Christchurch landlord ignored insulation rules, failed to lodge the bond or instal smoke alarms – and for three years refused to give her tenants the code for the front door lock.

Robyn Moffitt, who manages multiple Christchurch tenancies, was last year ordered by the Tenancy Tribunal to pay her Linwood tenants more than $11,000 in compensation and damages.​ To date, they have received only $200.

Moffitt told Stuff just because she was a landlord did not mean she was obligated to know the rules.

However, her appeal to quash the tribunal’s decision was rejected in December, not only because the application was several weeks late, but because the adjudicator believed there were no real grounds for it. The Tribunal heard Moffitt was either “remarkably unaware” of her responsibilities, or broke tenancy law “when it suited her”.

According to a tribunal ruling made in June, Moffitt was found to have deliberately broken tenancy laws by secretly refusing to lodge a bond, not insulating her rental to legal requirements, and the “egregious breach” of not having working smoke alarms, despite the tenants asking multiple times for them to be installed.

Moffitt told Stuff that if the tenants were so worried “why didn’t they put in the smoke alarm”.

She said despite being a landlord she was not obligated to know the law and thought the tenants were just after her money

However, the tenants, who were granted name suppression, initially didn’t want any money.

Their original application to the tribunal, heard in April 2022, requested no damages, only to “admonish” the landlord, according to the adjudicator.

STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER/Stuff Moffitt said just because she was a landlord didn’t mean she needed to know tenancy law.

After a discussion during the hearing, the tenants amended their application to include claims for compensation and exemplary damages, and they were re-heard in June.

They moved out of the property in November, three-and-a-half years after the tenancy began.

They said they stayed for so long due to the competitive rental market. They paid $350 a week for the two-bedroom house.

The tribunal’s final award of $11,320 included $1000 for secretly refusing to lodge the tenant’s bond, and $4000 for refusing to instal smoke alarms.

There was a $300 award for refusing to share the code to the front door lock, meaning tenants had to use an alternative entrance.

The adjudicator heard Moffitt breached her obligations to meet the healthy home standards, and falsified a statement in the 2019 tenancy agreement with tenants, which said there was insulation under the floor, ceiling and walls.

Moffitt admitted to the adjudicator she knew it wasn’t completely insulated, but claimed she verbally told the tenants it would be resolved.

According to a June 2022 healthy home report, the ceiling insulation remained non-compliant. At the hearing, she admitted it was unlikely the walls had insulation.

In person, she told Stuff that just because her rental was non-compliant did not mean it wasn’t healthy.

“I gave them a house, a beautiful house... it wasn’t cold and horrible, it’s better than here,” she said, referring to her personal home.

The only lesson she had learnt was “don't trust your friends” or the tenancy tribunal, which she considered “corrupt”.

She said despite having four ongoing tenancy arrangements and being on the pension, she could not afford to pay more than $100 a week.

The tenant said they learnt to “document every interaction” with their landlord “because she contradicted herself and lied so much”.

Moffitt claimed to have a report which proved her home was healthy, but couldn't find it. On her dining table was a smoke alarm, which she had removed in order to change the batteries.

Shirley Berryman, president of the Canterbury Property Investors’ Association said landlords “absolutely” needed to know the law.

”They have to be up with the requirements. Even if the rules are a little bit challenging.

”Most landlords are responsible, but unfortunately there are always going be those who aren’t.”

Every year the Tenancy Tribunal hears around 20,000 cases of disputing landlords and tenants.

They helped settle issues ranging from damages and rent arrears, to healthy home standards and privacy.

