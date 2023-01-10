'It felt like a sauna': Water pipe bursts in salon, causing around $80k of damage

An Auckland hair salon was forced to close its doors on Tuesday after a hot water pipe burst, collapsing the ceiling and spewing a cloud of hot steam.

Top Hair, in Newmarket, was set to open its doors at 10am, but at 9.45am, “the roof collapsed, and the heavens poured with hot water”.

Erin Qian, a friend of the owner was in store at the time, said ​it started with, “a few drips and then the roof started collapsing in pieces”.

“It was like the heavens were pouring with hot water. The steam from the burst pipe was so hot it felt like a sauna,” she said.

READ MORE:

* How-to Dad: How Google saved me from plumbing disaster

* How to hair spa at home

* Evacuations as downpours lash West Coast



There were no clients in store at the time just Qian and Top Hair owner David Zhou​.

Zhou said he was “shocked and devastated”.

Erin Qian/Supplied Top Hair owner David Zhou said it would cost thousands to repair all the equipment damaged.

“We were forced to close for the day, and it will take at least three months until we re-open.

“It’s going to cost at least 70 to 80 thousand to repair all the equipment damaged from the hot water.”

Zhou said his insurance would likely cover the damage, but not the loss of profit.

”We were finally starting to see the volume of customers we had before Covid-19 and now this has happened, and I’m really heartbroken.

Erin Qian/Supplied 20 clients have had their upcoming appointments cancelled.

”We were just about to head into one of our busiest trading periods – the Chinese New Year. Customers come here to get their hair done before going on holiday.”

Twenty clients had their upcoming appointments cancelled, Zhou said.

Zhou owns four Top Hair stores around Auckland.