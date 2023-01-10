Water restrictions introduced in Mataura as Southland's long hot summer continues

Level 3 water restrictions have been introduced in Mataura as demand exceeds supply.

Southland’s recent run of hot weather has lead to level three water restrictions being introduced in Mataura as water usage continues to exceed resource consent levels.

Gore District Council 3 Waters operations manager Aaron Green said demand was exceeding supply.

“The water level in the (Pleura) dam is dropping too quickly for our likening. Putting restrictions in place now may delay or even avoid the need to pump water from the Mataura River to supplement the water supply.”

The MetService is forecasting only a few showers over the next 10 days.

Level 3 restrictions mean:

Residents and businesses should only water vegetable and flower gardens, trees and shrubs using a hose and for two hours each day, either between 7am to 9am or 7pm to 9pm

Grass areas can’t be watered

No running water for recreation, eg water slides

Cleaning cars, boats, caravans or trailers can only be done using a bucket

Only pools that hold up to 350 litres can be filled or topped up

Cleaning commercial vehicles and trailers should only happen for regulatory, health and safety, or emergency reasons.

There will also be restrictions on council activities in the town. Flower gardens, trees and shrubs will only be watered between 9pm and 6am, and there will be restrictions on the cleaning of fleet vehicles.

The council last week asked Mataura residents to conserve water as the amount of water being pumped into the Mataura network was less than the amount being used.

Green said Gore’s water supply was holding its own and it was being monitored daily.

“Gore is using between 4500m3 and 5000m3 a day at present, which is about 500m3 more than this time last year.”

A Southland-district wide sprinkler ban is also in place because of the heat and lack of rainfall, and earlier this month Riverton residents were asked to conserve water when hot temperatures and an influx of holidaymakers put pressure on resources.