Stuff readers unlock WWII airman mystery, in less than 24 hours

Yorkshire residents are looking for the family of Alfred Churchill Lockyer, pictured, who was killed shortly before the end of hostilities in Europe.

It is a small world. After appealing for information on a New Zealand pilot killed near the end of WWII, it took less than a day to track down a relative.

From Australia, a woman identifying herself as Mary, confirmed she was a relative.

“I'm distantly connected to the Lockyer family through my Adams ancestors and I've added Alfred to my tree researching Adams DNA connections.”

Alfred is Alfred Churchill Lockyer, who died in March 1945 in the skies above Yorkshire, England. His Lancaster Bomber encountered a twin engine German plane that was returning from bombing Hull.

The 23-year-old was an inexperienced pilot but made extensive efforts to avoid the attacker. His plane was eventually hit and crashed shortly after, with only one survivor.

English woman Jean Everson​ appealed for information on any relatives in New Zealand.

“My hope is to contact any family member to let them know there is a memorial here we are proud to be a part of,” she told Stuff this week.

Mary had been in contact with a researcher looking for relatives. She noted Alfred’s father, John Adams Lockyer, did not have other children.

“There are descendants of John Adams Lockyer through some illegitimate children but it seems Alfred was considered John's only child.”

Stuff received more than a dozen responses to Tuesday’s story, including one from Priscilla Dodwell.

“Your request for information about this pilot interested me because my father-in-law was a Lancaster pilot pathfinder.”

She deduced Alfred’s parents lived at 64 Austin Street, Mt Victoria, and he was an only son. He attended Clyde Quay school where he fractured a rib at age 12.

SUPPLIED Carolyn Clark is motivated to help find the relatives of Kiwi airmen in memory of her uncle, Terry Clark.

Alfred seemed to have had a lot of bad luck – when he was 10, he was hit by a car and seriously injured, Dodwell noted.

“You probably know all of this, however the home address and primary school connection may be worthwhile in tracing relatives.”

Lisa Duggan also did extensive research, including checking a number of wills, and concluded that Alfred had no relatives in New Zealand. There are, however, likely to be relatives living in or near Belfast.

One of the more interesting responses came from Carolyn Clark, who specialises in finding relatives of Bomber Command aircrew.

“It's really important to me to keep the memories alive of those men who left New Zealand and didn't return. My uncle, Terry Clark, who worked at the Evening Post in Wellington, was one of these young men.”

He only flew 12 ops over Germany before he was killed in action in September 1942, aged 23. He is buried in the Rheinberg War Cemetery and she has been to Germany, where she was able to find the remains of his plane.