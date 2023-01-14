Bridging the gap: The young bridge players taking on the older hands

Leon Meier has been playing Bridge for over three years. Still just a teenager, he is tipped to become a superstar of the bridge world.

Instagram posts and TikTok-style videos are being used to attract a new generation of bridge players, a game once considered to be an older person’s pursuit.

There are more than 12,000 registered bridge players across the country, with scores of younger people taking up the card game.

Among the new stars is Christchurch-based student Leon Meier, who is tipped to become New Zealand’s youngest ever bridge grand master.

“I love the game because of the logical problems that it poses on every single hand,” he said.

Bridge is played by four players, two against two. It’s a game of tricks and trumps and has similarities with whist, 500 and “oh hell”.

The modern version was invented in the mid-1920s and grew to become the world’s most popular card game.

New Zealand Contract Bridge Association was formed in 1936 and today New Zealand Bridge has more than 120 affiliated clubs.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Bridge player Leon Meier at the Christchurch Bridge Club. He is tipped to become New Zealand’s youngest ever bridge grand master.

Meier accepts bridge is often viewed as a game for older people and will often face players who are “three times his age”. However, the average becomes lowers at higher levels of the game.

“In tournaments there are (more) younger people and at the international stage it's actually quite a lot lower age average than at the club here (in Christchurch).”

The 19-year-old started playing three-and-a half-years ago when he was at high school. His calculus teacher – Tim Schumacher, who is a silver grand master – taught the whole class how to play and it sparked Meier’s interest in the game.

He was selected to represent New Zealand’s men’s team – the Bridge Blacks – in October, competing in the Asia Cup Bridge Championships in Jakarta.

“We went there and we managed to get second, losing only to Hong Kong,” he said.

New Zealand Bridge’s Ray Curnow said Meier could be among the best in the world one day.

Supplied Jack James, Jeremy Fraser-Hoskin, Leon Meier, in the back row, and Ashley Bach, Malcolm Mayer, Michael Ware, in the front, during the Asia Cup Bridge Championships in Jakarta in October.

“He wants to be the world champion and it's not beyond the bounds of possibility,” he said.

“Leon and about four or five others in their late teens and early 20s, you could win a world championship with a team like that.”

The idea of using social media to appeal to new members was part of “creating a background awareness” of the game.

“Kids don’t tend to grow up playing cards to the extent that they used to,” said Curnow.

“So you have to look at different ways.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Meier holds a hand. He’s tipped to be a future star of the Bridge Blacks.

Playing games online has also had a huge impact on bridge, he said.

Christchurch Bridge Club is the largest club in the region and there are 10 other clubs in Canterbury.

However, the “numerical strength” is “actually in the small towns”, said Curnow.

“The per capita involvement in bridge is actually much higher in places like Wānaka, Kaikōura, Rangiora, Picton, Motueka and Westport than the large cities.

New Zealand has more than 200 bridge grand masters. Although the titles are similar to chess, they are not comparable, said Curnow.

“Most people can play bridge. It's about logic, problem-solving and having a pretty competitive spirit.

“It’s also very social and a lot of fun.”