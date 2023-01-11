WorkSafe to launch investigation into airborne bouncy castle incident

Video of the bouncy castle that blew away during a New Year's festival in Tauranga.

WorkSafe has confirmed it will investigate an incident on New Year’s Eve when a bouncy castle flipped over in Tauranga, as a witness whose family members were mowed down by the castle claimed they were “moments away from a tragedy”.

The castle was at Fergusson Park, Matua, for a New Year’s Eve community celebration when it lifted, tilted and rolled across the event.

“WorkSafe is opening an investigation into this incident” said a spokesperson from the workplace safety regulator.

“We cannot comment further while this investigation is ongoing.”

Tauranga City Council also confirmed they are investigating the incident “and is in ongoing communication with WorkSafe”.

“It is still too early to ascertain exactly what took place, and it will take some time to conduct a thorough review into what happened,” a council spokesperson said.

Supplied A still from video of the bouncy castle as it blew away during a New Year's festival in Tauranga.

Stuff spoke to a woman, who would not be named, whose family members were injured when the bouncy castle took off.

She said they were amongst the last people on the castle, and had asked an adult male to join family members as they were concerned it was not secure.

“He said I can feel it lifting,” she said.

“The thing was lifting as adults were in there, no-one was comfortable.”

She also referred to an incident in Australia last year when a bouncy castle was lifted into the air, resulting in the deaths of five children.

“We were moments away from a tragedy,” she said.

She also disputed claims from bouncy castle owner Geoff Pearson that a sudden gust of wind was responsible.

“They should have pulled the thing down ages ago,” she said.

“The winds were huge.”

They said one family member was left with a broken shoulder after being struck by the castle, and that they were annoyed no-one had been in touch to ascertain how they were or to offer any apology.

She also said she believed no-one was actually inside the bouncy castle when it lifted off, a claim also made earlier by Pearson.

“No way anyone was on the unit,” Pearson said.

He also said WorkSafe had yet to make contact.