The hunt for water continues in Mataura as summer sizzler continues

Mataura’s drinking water will meet national standards later this year, but another supply source for the town has not been found.

Level three water restrictions were put in place on Tuesday after demand outstripped water levels in the Pleura Dam, which supplies the town.

Residents can still water their vegetable and flower gardens with a hand held hose for up to two hours each day, but water for recreational activities like water slides is not allowed. Vehicles can only be washed with a bucket.

It is the first time since 2017/18 that it had put Level 3 restrictions in place for Mataura or Gore, and the restrictions aim to avoid having to pump water from the Mataura River to supplement the Mataura water supply.

Last year, the dam dried up and the council had to pump water from the Mataura River.

Mataura Community Board chairperson Nicky Coats said the town’s water supply would be one issue that would be raised when board members met with councillors at a workshop at the end of January.

“It’s something that is a concern to residents. Having to go and fill up bottles of water from a tanker outside the community centre [in previous years] or for people that have to buy water – that’s not ideal,’’ she said.

“It’s absolutely something that needs to be looked at because we seem to have restrictions every year.’’

Gore District Council 3 Waters manager Matt Bayliss said there were two reasons for this year’s water restrictions –resource consent limits and the availability of water.

Rachael Kelly/Stuff The Gore District Council supplied a tanker of water for residents after it was forced to pump water from the Mataura River to supplement the town's water supply in 2018. (File photo)

The actual storage in the Pleura Dam is only around one or two days, and the flow of water coming into the dam was also starting to get low, he said.

“The maximum amount of water we can take from the Pleura Dam under our resource consent is 1500 m3/day – the majority of the time this is sufficient.’’

“However, on really hot days demand can get close to exceeding this – if this was increased by say 10 percent I would expect there would be more than enough to meet our current maximum demand.’’

The council has been searching for an alternative water source for the town.

It had considered installing a pipeline from Gore to Mataura, which was estimated to cost $9.5m in 2020.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff The Gore District Council had discussed working in collaboration with the Alliance Group’s Mataura processing plant for a water source for the town, but the idea was dismissed in 2020.

“Given recent inflation pressures in the construction industry I expect the pipeline to cost significantly more now. This option would also put additional pressure on the limited Gore water supply, potentially requiring more frequent water restrictions for both Gore and Mataura and/or increase the need to find another suitable water source near Gore,’’ he said.

Working in collaboration with the Alliance Group’s Mataura processing plant was also considered but ruled out due to expected complexities associated with the differing priorities between an industrial site and a community drinking water supply.

The council had tried to find an alternative groundwater source near Mataura, but it had not been successful.

“If we do find an additional water source in the future, this will still require treatment via the upgraded water treatment plant.’’

The council was now focused on upgrading the existing water treatment to ensure the treated water meets New Zealand Drinking Water Standards, which is expected to be completed in September this year.