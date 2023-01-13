This is what 700kg of fly-tipped clothing looks like

Some of the 700kg worth of shoes, clothes and other items Waikato District Council found dumped. In total, it filled two utes.

A dead-end rural road between Hamilton and Auckland has become a dumping ground.

Council staff took several hours in the New Year picking up tossed clothing from Friedlander Rd near Tuakau and, in the end, two utes were packed to the canopy with 700kg of unwanted items.

While they picked up the rubbish, ratepayers picked up the tab – in the past 12 months fly-tipping has cost Waikato District Council $90,000.

“We have never had this amount of clothing dumped before,” said Waikato District Council monitoring team leader Tanya O’Shannessey.

​“However, we regularly have to pick up large piles of rubbish dumped across the Waikato district, everything from couches and furniture to fridges and bottles.

“Council staff spent several hours picking these up. The items filled two utes and the total weight was about 700kg.”

And it’s hitting other areas too, with a recent Auckland council crackdown after dealing with 32 tonnes of fly-tipping a week, dumped cars being pulled out of the Hutt River/Te Awa Kairangi, and Tasman District Council using mobile cameras to catch people in the act.

O’Shannessey said many of the items could have been donated, reused or taken to a local transfer station.

Now, “unfortunately these items had to be put in landfill”.

She said council had spent around $90,000 in the last 12 months alone on picking up rubbish people had dumped illegally across the district.

WAIKATO DISTRICT COUNCIL There were so many items dumped that the council required two utes to collect all of it.

She also said in the last year they received 734 requests to pick up illegal rubbish, “that’s more than two per day”.

“Illegal dumping is a big issue,” she said.

“As an example, our monitoring officer has collected more than 14 tonnes of illegally dumped rubbish in the past 12 months. This does not include the amount of illegal dumping picked up by Council’s contractor.”

O’Shannessey also said often the rubbish and dumped items were left in the bush, near streams or rivers so it often posed environmental risks, as well as a cost for ratepayers.

“This money could be spent on other things that would add value to our communities.”

O’Shannessey said they would urge people to report any dumping they see to council, so the items can be cleaned up, but cautioned against anyone touching dumper material for safety reasons.

“Where possible, we ask people to record any details of the vehicles involved, including registration plate, colour, make and model,” she said.

Waikato District Council Many of the items could have been donated, council said.

“There’s a $400 fine given to anyone caught dumping waste illegally but we can’t issue infringements unless we have sufficient evidence.”

Illegal dumping can be reported by phoning 0800 492 452 any time or via the Council’s website: www.waikatodistrict.govt/dumpers.

People can also report it on the 'Let's stop the Dodgy Dumpers' Facebook

O’Shannessey said all information is received in strict confidence, and that by working together “we can keep our district litter free”.