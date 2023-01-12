School principal takes on epic challenge to paddle around Lake Te Anau to raise funds for school hall

Te Anau School principal Grant Excell will circumnavigate Lake Te Anau in his kayak to raise funds for a new school hall.

When the Ministry of Education would not fully fund a new school hall, Te Anau School principal Grant Excell decided to do something about it.

Instead of welcoming pupils back on the first day of school this year, he’ll be starting a challenge of his own – circumnavigating Lake Te Anau in a kayak to raise funds for a replacement building.

He’s calling the paddle the ‘Long Haul for the School Hall’ but the trouble is he doesn’t know how far it is, or how long it will take, because he believes no-one has ever done it before.

“The distance is quite dubious. My dad, who is 84, has always said it is 365 miles and he’s known that since he was a kid. On the bus into Milford Sound they tell passengers its 500km. Google says it’s 320km. I’m calling it 350km but I’m mentally prepared for it to be 500km just in case it is,’’ he said.

Lake Te Anau is the largest of the southern glacial lakes, covering an area of 344 square kilometres.

He’ll stay within 50m of the shoreline on a journey he expects could take 10 days to two weeks.

“Throw in some bad weather and you just don’t know. I’m not trying to beat any speed records.’’

He’ll carry enough food and equipment for three to four days, camp or stay in huts and his father will check in on him by boat.

The journey is something he’s always wanted to do.

“I grew up at Nightcaps and started kayaking at school. I did a few events like the Goldrush when I got older and Paddles Up at Mavora, but then you have kids. I’ve been paddling recreationally with them for 10 years or so.’’

Alden Williams/Stuff Grant Excell will circumnavigate Lake Te Anau in a kayak to raise funds for a new school hall. (File photo)

He’s been training for the last four months and hopes to paddle about 30km a day.

“I haven’t put a dollar figure on how much I want to raise, so I’m not disappointed if I don’t make that number. Everything is a bonus.’’

The Te Anau School role has increased in recent years and the school hall, which is now also being used as a classroom, only fits 180 of the school’s 310 pupils at a time.

“It’s basically rotting away. It’s full of asbestos and has weather tightness issues.’’

The Ministry of Education had earmarked $300,000 towards a replacement and the community has already raised the same amount. About $1.5m to $2million was needed for the project.

“We put fundraising on the back-burner during Covid because its hard to bring the community together then to do anything.

“I’m hoping this project will kick things off again.’’

Excell has a sabatical from school for the first part of this year but the school’s pupils are on board with his challenge.

“They think it’s cool, but I don’t think they realise how far it is because you can only see part of the lake from town.

“I hope it’ll make them realise that I do things other than sitting behind a desk.’’

Donations for the new hall can be made at a Givealittle page here.