DOC urges visitors to protect pristine alpine lakes from 'lake snow'

The Department of Conservation is asking visitors to Nelson Lakes National Park to help to protect its pristine alpine lakes – including Blue Lake, pictured - from an alga that causes mucus-like ‘lake snow’.

A pristine alpine lake with some of the world's clearest water is behind a plea to visitors not to unwittingly spread a microscopic alga that causes mucus-like “lake snow”.

The warning from the Department of Conservation comes as up to 50 people have stayed at the remote Blue Lake Hut and campsite in the Nelson Lakes National Park some nights this summer.

The microscopic alga Lindavia that causes the sticky mucus-like substance, also known as “lake snot”, is in the park’s Lake Rotoiti and Lake Rotoroa.

DOC wanted to prevent it being spread to Rotomairewhenua/Blue Lake, Rotomaninitua/Lake Angelus, Rotopōhueroa /Lake Constance and alpine tarns.

The department said Rotomairewhenua/Blue Lake – – thought to have the clearest freshwater in the world – and Rotopōhueroa/Lake Constance were tapu/sacred to Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō iwi.

People were asked not to touch the water in these lakes.

DOC Community Ranger Sandra Wotherspoon said people shouldn’t wash or put anything in the lakes, including not filling drink bottles.

“The Blue Lake hut wardens are talking with visitors about respecting the sacredness of Rotomairewhenua and Rotopōhueroa lakes by not touching the water or swimming in these lakes.

“This will also help protect Blue Lake’s outstanding water clarity from being ruined by lake snow.”

Trampers were asked to make sure all gear has been cleaned and is completely dry before swimming or taking water from Lake Angelus and other tarns.

Shep Joice, who started as warden at 16-bed Blue Lake Hut in December, had been “really happy so far with the respect and understanding trampers are showing for the lakes”, Wotherspoon said.

There were no known control or eradication methods for Lindavia, so preventing its spread was a priority, she said.

Volunteer wardens would also be rostered at the hut until Easter.

“We’re asking people to check, clean and dry any clothing and gear that comes into contact with freshwater between every waterway and every waterbody every time in Nelson Lakes and in other areas to protect their water quality and aquatic life.”

DOC/Supplied The Blue Lake in Nelson Lakes National Park is amongst alpine lakes DOC is urging visitors to help protect from an alga that causes mucus-like "lake snow".

Lake snow is a sticky slime that can cling to people's skin and clog fishing gear, boat engines and filtration systems. It was first reported as a problem in Lake Wanaka about 2004 and had been found in at least a dozen lakes in the South Island by 2017.

It was identified in the Buller River in 2019 and then in Lakes Rotoiti and Rotoroa, and in Nelson’s Maitai reservoir . It is also in Lake Tennyson in Molesworth Recreation Reserve.

DOC said it was not known how Lindavia would affect the ecology and health of the lakes. It is not toxic to humans or livestock and posed no risk from food sourced from the lakes.

Only small amounts of lake snow had been seen in the Rotoiti and Rotoroa lakes to date.