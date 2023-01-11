Dangerous 'pickling paste' stolen from hospital - police concerned for thieves' safety

Used in the welding industry, pickling paste is an acid etching gel that burns skin, will cause blindness if it makes contact with a person's eyes, and can even cause bones to degrade.

Police investigating the theft of dangerous chemicals that can dissolve bones are worried about the welfare of whoever made off with them.

Three 500mL opaque bottles of a chemical known as pickling paste were stolen from Waikato Hospital sometime between December 23 and January 10.

The chemical burns skin, will cause blindness if it makes contact with a person's eyes, and can even cause bones to degrade.

READ MORE:

* Truck driver charged over death of cyclist

* Meter reader attack: Police seek help identifying cars' movements

* 'Who took a Slash on the wall of our shop? ... and can we have him back, please?'



Used in the welding industry, pickling paste is an acid etching gel that can be brushed onto stainless steel welds to reduce the appearance of discolouration.

Police reckon it is possible the offenders will not know what they have stolen, and are warning of the potential dangers.

Anyone with information on the theft or the whereabouts of the chemicals is asked to get in touch with the police on 105, quoting reference file number 230110/5099.