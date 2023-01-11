Surfers dodge trees in flooded river, leaving lifeguards unimpressed

A Wellington family stranded at a campsite in Wairarapa watched as lifeguards rushed down to the beach as a group jumped into a surging make-shift river.

Kelly, who declined to use her last name, said she was taking her son to the Riversdale Beach Surf Club for a holiday programme when she noticed a group of surfers plunging into the surging river in front of it.

“The river doesn’t normally go that way,” she said. But floodwater had forced its way through, surging down with waves carrying trees that the group were dodging, she said.

It was about 12.30pm on Wednesday and within an hour, the banks of the river had caved in, doubling in width.

“That’s normally the part you swim in, now it’s covered in debris with a raging river going through it,” Kelly said.

The flooding was caused by a downpour brought by Cyclone Hale, which moved across the east coast of the North Island on Wednesday.

Supplied Screenshot of video of surfers jumping into surging river at Riversdale Beach in Wairarapa.

It was one of the regions hit by the ex-tropical cyclone, which caused flooding and slips on highways with evacuations taking place in Gisborne as Hikuwai River rose to record-breaking levels overnight.

The beach at Riversdale was closed after Kelly watched a group of lifeguards rush down to the riverbank, wearing helmets and life jackets.

“The head lifeguard got straight out and closed the beach ... she didn’t look very impressed.”

The mother-of-two said there were about four people entering the river on body boards and surf boards, one losing their board to sea.

“It was pretty crazy ... I wouldn’t let my kids or dog near the edge.”

Kelly was staying at the Riversdale Beach Holiday Park where her family spent the summer but her family were left stranded after the road from Riversdale to Masterton was closed on Wednesday.

The river behind the camp was “completely flooded”, she said.

The power was still running and the family had bought supplies the day before, she said.

“Currently, I don’t know when we’ll be getting back.”