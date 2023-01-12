Restricted fire season declared in Southland, total ban for Central Otago

A restricted fire season is in place in Southland and there is a total ban on fires and fireworks in Central Otago. (File photo.)

A long hot summer in the far south has lead to Fire and Emergency NZ declaring a restricted fire season for all of Southland.

A prohibited fire season and fireworks ban was also bought into force for Otago’s lakes and central zones, meaning all previously granted fire permits were now suspended.

The restrictions were implemented on Thursday morning.

Southland district manager Julian Tohiariki said the change in fire season was due to the higher than normal temperatures and lower than normal rainfall.

"We’ve put these restrictions in place to minimise the risk of a devastating wildfire.

“In these conditions, a wildfire can spread very quickly and is harder to control.”

A restricted season meant anyone wanting to light an open air fire in Southland would need a permit.

"To apply for a permit go to www.checkitsalright.nz and follow the simple steps," Tohiariki said.

"If you have a permit, you will also need to follow the conditions listed on it."

He asked everyone in Southland, holidaymakers and residents to take care this summer and do their part to keep the region fire safe.

"Check the conditions at www.checkitsalright.nz before lighting a fire and see if it is safe to do your activity.

"If it’s too hot and windy - don’t light, even with a permit, as it only takes one small spark to start a devastating wildfire.

"Anyone planning to do activities that may cause a spark - like mowing, or other hot works - should do these in the cooler parts of the day when it's less risky."

Level three water restrictions were put in place in Mataura on Tuesday, and the Southland district council has banned all use of sprinklers.